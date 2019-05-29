Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar holds steady amid U.S.-China trade worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 11:48am EDT
An employee shows U.S. dollars banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar stayed firm on Wednesday, as investors focused on socking their money into bonds and gold - and to a lesser extent the yen and Swiss franc - with no end in sight in the trade tension between China and the United States.

Investor jitters intensified after the People's Daily newspaper, owned by China's ruling Communist Party, said Beijing was ready to use rare earths for leverage in its trade dispute with the United States. "Don't say we didn't warn you," it added in a strongly worded commentary.

The wave of risk aversion sent sovereign bond yields tumbling across the world. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels since September 2017 while New Zealand bond yields tumbled to a record low.

Fears about a trade war between the world's two biggest economies spurred selling in emerging market currencies such as the South African rand and Brazilian real and commodity-sensitive currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

"Most of the risk aversion that's coursing through markets is being felt by the Aussie, Kiwi and emerging markets," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "Big majors (are) little changed as key supports hold for now."

At 11:17 a.m. (1517 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was 0.24% higher at 98.187, holding below a two-year high of 97.908 reached last week.

The Chinese yuan softened to 6.9130 per dollar, not far from 5-1/2 month lows.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to 2.219% earlier Wednesday, the lowest since September 2017, while yields on 10-year New Zealand government debt touched 1.730%, the lowest level since at least 1985.

Gold prices rose on the day's safe-haven move, gaining 0.2% to about $1,282 an ounce.

The greenback was little changed against the yen and the Swiss franc at 109.36 yen and 1.0078 franc per dollar, respectively.

The euro was a tad weaker against the Japanese and Swiss currencies at 121.695 yen and 1.1217 france, respectively.

Major central banks have not signaled an imminent policy easing to counter business slowdown stemming from the Sino-U.S. trade conflict.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged at 1.75% on expectations growth has picked up in the second quarter following a deceleration in the previous quarter. It did acknowledge increasing risks from global trade tension.

The Canadian dollar reached a five-month low of C$1.3547 after the BOC rate decision.

Still, traders reckoned policy-makers would relent. Interest rate futures implied they believe the U.S. Federal Reserve would lower key lending rates by year-end.


For a graphic on major currencies YTD, click

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in LONDON; Daniel Leussink in TOKYO; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

By Richard Leong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:54aCanada Goose shares plunge 26% as revenue growth slows
RE
11:54aTrump, Erdogan agreed to meet at G-20 in June - Turkish official
RE
11:53aOUTSIDE OF TESLA, FUTURE EV SALES IN U.S. MAY BE THIN FOR MOST BRANDS : study
RE
11:48aDollar holds steady amid U.S.-China trade worries
RE
11:45aOil prices drop as trade war worries outweigh supply disruptions
RE
11:39aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Atlanta Area Employment – April 2019
PU
11:34aMAXYIELD COOPERATIVE : Contributes to Belmond, Britt Fire Departments Fundraising Efforts
PU
11:34aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Launch of the Appellate Body Annual Report for 2018
PU
11:34aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Presentación del informe anual del Órgano de Apelación correspondiente a 2018
PU
11:34aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Lancement du Rapport annuel de l'Organe d'appel pour 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
4British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit
5USU SOFTWARE AG : USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About