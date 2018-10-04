Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar lifted by yield surge, Asia stocks slugged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 05:13am CEST
Visitors are seen as market prices are reflected in a glass window at the TSE in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The dollar notched an 11-month top on the yen on Thursday as stunningly strong U.S. economic data drove Treasury yields to their highest since mid-2011, while Asian stocks were pressured as borrowing costs rose at home.

Higher U.S. yields are anything but favourable for emerging markets as they tend to draw away much-needed foreign funds while pressuring local currencies.

Bond prices fell across Asia and long-term Japanese yields reached ground not visited since early 2016, a market tightening not warranted by domestic economic conditions.

"A simple dynamic is playing out in the global economy right now - the U.S. is booming, while most of the rest of the world slows or even stagnates," said HSBC economist Kevin Logan.

"A Federal Reserve that is raising rates to prevent the U.S. economy from overheating is constraining the policy options of countries where financial conditions are tightening and trade tensions intensifying."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> skidded 1.1 percent in response, with South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia and Taiwan all down.

Even the Nikkei <.N225> eased 0.2 percent, as rising yields offset the boost to exporters from a weaker yen.

The dollar had taken off after an influential survey of the U.S. services sector showed activity at its strongest since August 1997, sparking speculation the payrolls report on Friday could also surprise.

"The (ISM) index was significantly above the long-term average during periods of growth and consistent with the upside risks to growth," said Kevin Cummins, senior U.S. economist at NatWest Markets.

"At a minimum, these data suggest that labour demand remains very strong."

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell declared the economic outlook was "remarkably positive" and said rates might rise above "neutral", currently anywhere from 2.5 to 3 percent.

DOLLAR TRACKS YIELDS

A Fed hike in December is now put at an 8 in 10 chance, while investors lifted expectations for how high rates may eventually go.

Fed fund futures for December 2019 <0#FF:> sank to a contract low of 97.12, implying a rate of 2.88 percent. At the start of this year they had looked for only 2.1 percent.

Yields on 10-year Treasury debt <US10YT=RR> were at 3.18 percent, having spiked 12 basis points overnight to the highest since June 2011. It was the steepest daily increase since the shock outcome of the U.S. presidential election in November 2016. [US/]

The jump in yields boosted financial shares on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 within striking distance of a record.

Financials were also aided by signs Italy would cut its budget deficit and lower its debt, easing concerns that had pressured global stock markets.

The Dow rose 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.07 percent and the Nasdaq 0.32 percent. [.N]

The groundswell of economic optimism swept the U.S. dollar to a six-week high on a basket of currencies and it was last trading up at 96.085 <.DXY>.

The gains were broad based with the euro falling back to $1.1471 after being as high as $1.1593 on Wednesday.

The dollar shot to its highest so far this year on the yen at 114.55 <JPY=EBS> before steadying at 114.35. It was now threatening a major peak from November 2017 at 114.735.

In Asia, the Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah have been under heavy fire, in part because both countries are being squeezed by the soaring cost of imported oil.

Oil prices have reached four-year peaks as the market focused on upcoming U.S. sanctions on Iran while shrugging off the year's largest weekly build in U.S. crude stockpiles. [O/R]

Brent eased 18 cents to $86.11 a barrel on Thursday, while U.S. crude fell 16 cents to $76.25.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 26828.39 Delayed Quote.8.53%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 7637.4258 Delayed Quote.19.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.32% 8025.0852 Delayed Quote.16.43%
NIKKEI 225 -0.66% 24110.96 Real-time Quote.6.61%
S&P 500 0.07% 2925.51 Real-time Quote.9.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:37aUK car sales fall around 20 percent in September - preliminary data
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:10aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most decline; Indonesia plunges to near four-week low
RE
05:38aESCAP ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMISSION FOR ASIA AN : Ministerial Conference on Space Applications for Sustainable Development in Asia-Pacific
PU
05:33aDollar hits 11-month high vs yen as upbeat US data, hawkish Fed boost yields
RE
05:23aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Discussioni - Martedì 2 ottobre 2018 - Strasburgo - Edizione provvisoria
PU
05:20aDollar lifted by yield surge, Asia stocks slugged
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aDollar lifted by yield surge, Asia stocks slugged
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE INC : PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Gloomy
2BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
3CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC : CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Glencore, Tohoku Electric set coal contract price at ..
4Barnes & Noble opts for strategic review after takeover interest
5TIANQI LITHIUM CORP : Chilean Court Weighs Chinese Investment in Country's Flagship Lithium Producer
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.