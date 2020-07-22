Dollar loses support amid doubts about U.S. stimulus

(Updates prices)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
* Dollar down against most currencies
* Euro continues to ride optimism on stimulus
* U.S. Republicans and Democrats tussle over fiscal spending
TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - The dollar nursed losses against
most currencies on Wednesday, undermined by concern that
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to reach consensus on
the next round of U.S. economic stimulus measures.
The euro traded near its strongest level in more than a year
after European leaders agreed a stimulus plan to fuel recovery
from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appetite for riskier assets has improved greatly this week
as progress in developing vaccines for the novel coronavirus
reduced the U.S. dollar's safe-harbour appeal.
Investors also expect a massive amount of fiscal spending to
support growth in major economies but could easily be
disappointed if any stimulus falls short of expectations.
"You could say the dollar is weaker due to a risk-on move,"
said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief
economist at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney.
"Ironically, the dollar's weakness has been exacerbated by
concerns that the United States is not doing as much as the
Europeans have on stimulus."
Against the British pound, the dollar traded at
$1.2719, close to a six-week low.
The dollar fell to 0.9315 Swiss franc to reach the
lowest since March.
The euro briefly touched the highest since Jan. 10
before settling at $1.1538.
Against the pound, the euro was little changed at
90.70 pence.
The dollar was steady at 106.85 yen.
Republicans and Democrats remained far apart on Tuesday on
how much to spend on the next round of coronavirus relief as
they discussed proposals to extend unemployment insurance for
Americans thrown out of work and provide more money for schools.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the $1 trillion package the
Republicans are considering is not sufficient. The
Democratic-run House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion
relief bill two months ago that the Republican-majority Senate
has ignored.
Some investors in the dollar may look to U.S. existing home
sales due later Wednesday and weekly jobless claims on Thursday
for inspiration, but the focus is likely to remain on
policymakers' response to the unprecedented public health
crisis.
Concern about disagreement over stimulus spending in the
United States is in contrast to the European Union.
The 27-member bloc worked over the weekend to narrow their
differences and agree a 750 billion euro ($864.90 billion)
recovery fund and a 1.1 trillion euro 2021-2027 budget to help
the continent recover from its deepest recession since World War
Two.
The onshore yuan rose to 6.9649 per dollar to
reach the strongest since March 11, highlighting the dollar's
lack of support during the Asian session.
Elsewhere, the Antipodean currencies took advantage of the
greenback's weakness and pushed higher.
The Australian dollar rose to $0.7144, closing in
on the highest since April last year.
The New Zealand dollar edged up to $0.6649,
approaching the highest since January this year.
($1 = 0.8672 euros)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Christopher Cushing and
Kim Coghill)