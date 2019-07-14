Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar marks time ahead of key Chinese economic data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 08:30pm EDT
A money changer counts U.S. dollar banknotes at money change market in Herat province

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The dollar stayed on the defensive on Monday, pinned down by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month, as traders in Asia waited for the latest update on the health of the world's second largest economy.

Figures due at 0200 GMT are expected to show Chinese economic growth hitting its slowest pace in almost a generation as domestic demand falters and trade tensions bite.

Weaker-than-expected numbers for retail sales, industrial output or second-quarter gross domestic product, seen growing at 6.2% from a year earlier, could cause investors to move away from Asian currencies and the Australian dollar.

"We see downside risks to the Chinese economic data, particularly infrastructure spending," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts wrote in a note to clients on Monday morning.

That could lift the dollar against the yuan and dent the Aussie, the CBA analysts said.

Against a basket of currencies <.DXY> the dollar held near a 10-day low at 96.814, still pressured by comments last week from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Chicago Fed president Charles Evans indicating U.S. rate cuts are needed to boost inflation.

The dollar hovered around 107.80 yen, bound between support around 106.80 and resistance at 108.98. Monday is a national holiday in Japan and dollar-yen trading volumes were very thin.

The euro trod water against the dollar at $1.1270, in the middle of a two-cent range where the currency has remained since June.

The dollar shed 0.4% against the single currency last week, cushioned though by expectations that policy easing in Europe will follow the Fed.

"An impending interest rate cut and speculation that the U.S. Treasury may intervene in currency markets are the twin drivers of the dollar weakness," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"With the important China data due around shortly, traders will likely be cautious Monday morning," he said.

Barring a GDP surprise, investors are likely to focus more on China's June activity data for clues on whether the economy continued to weaken heading into the second half or is bottoming out.

In the U.S., a 25 basis-point rate cut in July is priced in, along with an almost 20% chance of a 50 basis point cut.

Investors will be looking to U.S. retail sales figures due Tuesday and company earnings for signs of how shoppers and businesses are weathering the slowdown.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.34% 81.52 End-of-day quote.12.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48pChina's June home prices rise 0.6% from May
RE
09:45pCAMPASPE SHIRE COUNCIL : Murray Business Award Finalists Announced
PU
09:28pSouth Korea stocks lose steam as investors brace for China growth data
RE
09:22pShell reports 'operational upset' at unit at Bukom site in Singapore
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pMoon-Landing Technology May Help New Transportation Take Flight -- Journal Report
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14pEyeing post-Brexit trade deals, Britain looks to train school-leavers as future negotiators
RE
08:59pSouth Korea imports no oil from Iran in June; first half imports fall 37%
RE
08:57pOil prices edge down ahead of expected weak China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson would meet Trump to negotiate trade deal after becoming Prime Minister - The Times
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
3FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
4PGS SOFTWARE : Why Visuals Matter
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany to strike over pay, Verdi union says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About