Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar pinned down after decade-low U.S. manufacturing data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 09:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Worries about a slowing U.S. economy and the possibility of further interest rate cuts in the wake of weak U.S. manufacturing data kept the dollar pinned down on Wednesday, as investors sought safety elsewhere.

An apparent early-morning North Korean missile test only reinforced the flight, nudging the Japanese yen, Swiss franc and gold slightly higher.

Data released overnight showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in September to its weakest level in more than a decade and sent the greenback sharply lower from a more than two-year high.

It nursed those losses on Wednesday, drifting down to 0.9923 Swiss francs, after broaching parity, and falling slightly to 107.64 yen.

The dollar was marginally weaker at $1.0940 per euro and fell against the Australian and New Zealand dollars, retracing some of its large Tuesday gains, while the equities market tumbled.

The Institute for Supply Management had said its index of U.S. factory activity fell to 47.8, the lowest reading since June 2009. A figure below 50 signals the domestic factory sector is contracting.

"While the data... represented a negative surprise in the sense that it came in below consensus expectations, in other ways the industrial slowdown is not a surprise at all," BNY Mellon analysts said in a note, pointing to Sino-U.S. trade tensions and signs of a slowdown around the world.

The manufacturing number is a bad omen for September U.S. labour figures due on Friday, since moves are often correlated, the bank said.

BNY Mellon said that while the Fed "stubbornly" feels rates are appropriate for an economy that continues to perform well, "it will ultimately have to accept that the pillars of support - the labour market and the consumer - are weakening."

Against a basket of currencies <.DXY> the dollar was slightly weaker at 99.087, after hitting a two-year high of 99.667 overnight.

The pound drifted lower to $1.2296. That has it heading back towards an almost one-month low hit overnight as traders are increasingly nervous about Britain crashing out of the European Union at the end of the month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil his final Brexit offer to the European Union on Wednesday and make clear that Britain intends to leave the EU on Oct. 31, no matter what.

The Australian dollar, which hit its lowest in a decade on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates and kept the possibility of further easing alive, bounced a little to $0.6708. But few are expecting a sustained rise.

"A comparison of yesterday's and September's post‑meeting RBA statement suggests yesterday's statement is, if anything, slightly more dovish," said Joe Capurso, senior currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

"We expect the RBA to cut the cash rate again in February 2020," he said.

Trading could be subdued in Asia on Wednesday time because China's financial markets are closed until Monday for public holidays. In offshore trade, the Chinese yuan was steady at 7.1448 per dollar.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Tom Westbrook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:30pJapanese shares fall as weak U.S. data reinforce fear of economic slowdown
RE
10:28pSEAFDEC SOUTHEAST ASIAN FISHERIES DEVELOPMENT CE : welcomes Ms. Malinee Smithrithee as its new Secretary-General
PU
10:23pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Record Tourism Levels Have Social, Economic Impact on Vietnam
PU
10:21pGlobal shares at one-month low on U.S. manufacturing shock
RE
10:15pJapan corporate inflation expectations stagnate, keep BOJ under pressure
RE
09:58pUNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA CROOKSTON : Stories of 1937 Sugar Beet Harvest through the lens of Photographer Russell Lee at the University of Minnesota Crookston
PU
09:48pBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : Prices drop as spending slows
PU
09:40pJuul hires Altria executive to handle regulation amid vaping crisis
RE
09:40pJ&J to pay $20.4 million to settle opioid lawsuits with two Ohio counties
RE
09:28pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : 2018 Census interactive maps and data for local areas now available
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
3TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC. : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Ag..
4WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holding..
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : SEITO YAMAMOTO: "After crawling back up from the bottom, I hope to grab on to somet..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group