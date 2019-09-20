Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar posts weekly gain on hopes for trade, Fed on hold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 03:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman counts U.S. dollar bills at her home in Buenos Aires

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday, for its first weekly increase in three, prompted by hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and that the Federal Reserve would not lower rates aggressively.

Sterling retreated from a two-month high versus the greenback after the Irish foreign minister said that London and the European Union were not yet close to a Brexit deal.

U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators are set to continue talks that began on Thursday in an effort to lay the groundwork for high-level discussions in early October that will determine whether the world's biggest economies can reach a trade deal.

While tariffs and worries about protracted supply-chain disruption have hampered global business activity, the U.S. economy is still faring relatively well, analysts said.

"The U.S. economy is clearly doing better than anyone else," said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FX Street in New York. "I'm still in the stronger dollar camp."

With housing starts at a 12-year high and factory output rebounding in August, the longest U.S. expansion on record seems to have more legs, he said.

In late U.S. trading, an index that tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies <.DXY> was up 0.24% at 98.51 for a weekly gain of about 0.25%.

The euro <EUR=EBS> fell 0.2% on the day to $1.10175, while the greenback slipped 0.37% to 107.645 yen.

Against a favorable economic backdrop, the Fed lowered key lending rates by a quarter point on Wednesday, but signaled a higher bar to further reductions in borrowing costs.

On Friday, Fed officials delivered different assessments on the economy and what should be done about it.

Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 63% chance of another rate cut by year-end, compared with 69% late on Thursday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed.

Meanwhile, sterling was briefly the biggest gainer overnight against the dollar after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said late Thursday he thought Brussels could reach agreement with Britain on its departure from the European Union.

Sterling's gains faded after the comments by Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on a Brexit deal, and a Financial Times report that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had told colleagues he did not expect to be able to reach a full "legally operable" deal covering the Irish border at a meeting of EU leaders.

The pound was down 0.37% at $1.2476 after touching a two-month high at $1.2582. It reached a four-month high of 87.875 pence per euro before easing to 88.26 pence, down 0.15% on the day.

For a graphic on foreign exchange market positions:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/6357/6288/FX%20market%20positions.png

(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in LONDON; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Andrea Ricci)

By Richard Leong
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.30% 0.89789 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.84% 72.739 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.17% 1.08065 Delayed Quote.3.03%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.59% 0.67018 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.40% 0.67638 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.01% 1.84414 Delayed Quote.0.97%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.00% 82.18 End-of-day quote.13.52%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.19% 1.62932 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.18% 0.88338 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.28% 7.1158 Delayed Quote.3.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31pIndustrials Down On Trade-Negotiations Fear - Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:30pLong Blockchain Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement for Sale of its Beverage Subsidiary Long Island Brand Beverages
GL
04:28pA big fiscal splash still a step too far for Europe
RE
04:26pMaterials Down On Trade-Negotiation Fears - Materials Roundup
DJ
04:24pOil slips on trade fears but soars in week after Saudi production attacked
RE
04:24pWall Street drops after China cancels trip to Montana farmland
RE
04:24pEnergy Flat As Traders Hedge On Iran - Energy Roundup
DJ
04:23pOil slips on trade fears but soars in week after Saudi production attacked
RE
04:19pFed's Rosengren flags risks to economy in WeWork-style model
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
3TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica and Atresmedia join forces to create Spanish-language fiction content aro..
4U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
5ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group