Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar rally fades ahead of U.S. jobless claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 04:13am EDT
Photo illustration of one hundred dollar notes in Seoul

The dollar fell against the yen and the euro on Thursday, ahead of U.S. data that is expected to show a surge in unemployment benefit claims as firms lay off workers due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The pound extended declines against the euro and the dollar due to worries that Britain is ill-prepared for a spiraling number of coronavirus cases, as healthcare systems in Italy and Spain are already being overwhelmed.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars, both of which are closely linked to the global commodity trade, fell against their U.S. counterpart as traders avoided taking on excessive risk.

Investors welcomed the passage of a $2 trillion U.S. stimulus package to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are already indications that some U.S. states will need more money for medical supplies as the healthcare system struggles to cope.

"It could be difficult for the markets to digest weekly jobless claims," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan markets research at JP Morgan Securities in Tokyo.

"Bad numbers are expected and priced in to a certain extent, but there are people who think things will get even worse. In the end, this may support the dollar as investors choose to bring their money home."

The dollar fell 0.69% to 110.47 yen <JPY=EBS> on Thursday.

Against the Swiss franc <CHF=EBS>, the dollar fell 0.34% to 0.9739.

Sterling <GBP=D3> was little changed at $1.1875 but fell 0.45% to 92.02 pence per euro <EURGBP=D3>.

The pound dipped early in Asian trade after the British government said the total number of coronavirus cases in the UK rose to 9,529 on Wednesday from 8,077 the previous day.

U.S. weekly jobless claims due later on Thursday are expected to rise to around a million, which would be well above the previous peak seen during the global financial crisis.

Some analysts say jobless claims could even exceed one million as companies are expected to rapidly shed workers.

Draconian restrictions on personal movement aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus are widely expected to cause a global recession.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on U.S. television at 1100 GMT, which may provide more information about policymakers' response to the pandemic.

The U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday a $2 trillion emergency package, and U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to swiftly sign the bill into law following a vote in the House of Representatives on Friday.

The euro <EUR=EBS> rose 0.31% to $1.0912 on Thursday. The common currency held on to gains against the Swiss franc <EURCHF=EBBS>, trading at 1.0631.

The German lower house on Wednesday suspended the country's brake on debt and approved a debt-financed supplementary budget of 156 billion euros to pay for healthcare and keep companies afloat.

Singapore's economy suffered its biggest contraction in a decade in the first quarter, data showed on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted the city-state to cut its full-year GDP forecast and plan for a deep recession.

The Singapore dollar, which already hit the lowest in more than 10 years on Monday, barely budged after the GDP data. However, the figures are likely to reinforce fears that global activity will sharply contract in the first half of the year. Singapore is one of the world's most open economies.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> fell 0.43% to $0.5934, while the New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> declined by 0.24% to $0.5837.

Both the Aussie and the kiwi collapsed to multi-year lows earlier this month as nervous investors liquidated positions in favor of holding their money in the greenback in cash deposits.

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.11% 0.91775 Delayed Quote.8.67%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.15% 1.06407 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aEuropean flights down 60% this week - aviation data firm OAG
RE
04:49aEuro zone faces 2% recession, 10% if lockdown lasts - S&P Global
RE
04:43aJapan warns of coronavirus spread but no state of emergency now
RE
04:40aWorld food security at risk as exporters curb sales, importers buy more
RE
04:38aJapan says virus has made economy's condition 'severe', worst view in seven years
RE
04:32aFrench Manufacturing-Sector Sentiment Fell in March
DJ
04:31aIndia outlines $22.6 billion economic stimulus to help poor hit by lockdown
RE
04:28aSingapore President Grants In-Principle Approval For Government to Draw on Reserves
DJ
04:23aBritain eases financial reporting rules during epidemic
RE
04:22aNew York retains top spot in Z/Yen financial centre index
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Global smartphone sales fell 14% in Februa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group