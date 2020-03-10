Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar rebounds but oil and coronavirus remain major risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 01:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar banknote is seen in this picture illustration

The dollar steadied somewhat on Tuesday as it pulled ahead after heavy losses against the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc, supported by hopes for U.S. economic stimulus and a bounce in Treasury yields.

The greenback started to grind higher as U.S. stock futures rose after U.S. President Donald Trump said the White House will hold a news conference on Tuesday about economic measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also said the White House will meet with bank executives this week in a sign the U.S. government is preparing to roll out more measures to soften the blow from the spread of the flu-like virus.

However, analysts say it is too early to call a bottom in the dollar, which was pummeled on Monday after a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered the biggest daily rout in oil prices since the 1991 Gulf War.

"Expectations for a coordinated policy response are something that is evolving and ultimately this could help," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"But in the short term the dollar is driven by expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve easing."

The dollar rose 1.79% to 104.10 yen <JPY=EBS>, pulling back from the lowest in more than three years.

The yen also wobbled against major crosses, such as the euro <EURJPY=EBS> and the Australian dollar <AUDJPY=EBS>, after Bank of Japan officials indicated their readiness to ramp up stimulus if needed before a policy meeting next week.

Against the euro <EUR=EBS>, the greenback rose 0.42% to $1.1383 after falling on Monday to its lowest in more than a year against the common currency.

The dollar rose 0.93% to 0.9338 Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> on Tuesday after three days of heavy selling pushed it to the lowest in almost five years. Data suggests the Swiss National Bank is now ramping up its market interventions to weaken its currency.

Against the pound <GBP=D3>, the U.S. currency rose 0.45% to $1.3067.

The dollar gradually accelerated after U.S. stock futures opened higher and Treasury yields climbed off record lows.

Oil futures also bounced in Asia on Tuesday after the previous day's dive, as global markets tried to regain some composure, but many traders warn that recent turmoil has been so dramatic that risks are still tilted down.

The plunge in crude prices on Monday was yet another jolt to financial markets, which were already reeling as investors counted the mounting economic costs of a global coronavirus epidemic.

In the onshore market, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> rose a tad to 6.9370 per dollar. Chinese officials said growth in the number of new cases of the coronavirus, which emerged in the central Chinese province of Hubei late last year, is slowing.

However, its rapid spread in Italy and the United States is likely to keep investors on edge.

Money markets show the Fed, which stunned investors with a surprise 50 basis point rate cut last week, is likely to ease policy further in the future.

The Fed is also injecting cash into the banking system in a sign of underlying financing stress in the world's largest economy.

Expectations for Fed easing are likely to bring the dollar and U.S. yields back down, but for the time being on Tuesday the greenback got a brief respite.

The currencies of oil-producing countries also managed to rise slightly after a mauling on Monday.

The Russian rouble <RUB=EBS> rose 1.8% against the dollar. The Mexican peso <MXN=EBS> tacked on 0.8%, while the Norwegian krone <NOK=D3> edged 0.3% higher. The Canadian dollar <CAD=D3> gained 0.37%, pulling back slightly from its lowest since 2017.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> eased 0.14%, and the New Zealand dollar <NXD=D3> shed 0.3%, reflecting the greenback's broad bounce.

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.64% 68.59 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 1.10% 118.784 Delayed Quote.-2.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02aEXCLUSIVE : Indonesia considers 2032 Olympics bid for new capital city with SoftBank's help
RE
01:54aIndonesia readying further measures to stabilise markets
RE
01:35aEXCLUSIVE : Blackstone in talks to take developer SOHO China private in $4 billion deal - sources
RE
01:23aMASKS IN LUGGAGE : How a Malaysian tech firm reopened its China factory
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aDollar rebounds but oil and coronavirus remain major risks
RE
01:13aJapan to unveil coronavirus package, not yet eyeing extra budget
RE
01:05aDollar rebounds but oil and coronavirus remain major risks
RE
01:00aKKR says employee tests positive for coronavirus, shuts London offices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4GOLDMAN SACHS MLP INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Reduces Leverage Amid Commodity Volatility
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA PLANS TO EXPAND CAR PARTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN SHANGHAI: government document

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group