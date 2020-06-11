Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar rises from three-month lows after Fed paints gloomy picture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 03:47am EDT
A U.S. Dollar banknote

By Saikat Chatterjee

The dollar rose on Thursday from a three-month low which it hit in the previous session, as expectations that the global economy will recover swiftly from the coronavirus pandemic took a beating after a U.S. central bank policy meeting.

The Federal Reserve signaled it plans years of extraordinary support for the U.S. economy, which policymakers projecting it will shrink by 6.5% in 2020 and that the unemployment rate will be 9.3% at the end of this year, and expects interest rates expected to remain near zero until the end of 2022.

The dire projections took the wind out of a broadening rally in the stock markets over the previous two weeks and sent investors scurrying to the relative safe-haven appeal of the greenback, yen and the Swiss franc.

Against a basket of its rivals <=USD>, the dollar edged 0.2% higher to 96.3, recovering from a three-month low overnight as Asian stocks weakened and U.S. stock futures fell more than 1%.

Market sentiment also took a hit as new coronavirus infections in the United States showed a slight increase after five weeks of declines, according to a Reuters analysis, only part of which was attributed to more testing.

"The risk of a second wave outweighed the Fed's 'zero forever' message and the FX market took a distinctly risk-off mood, with a typical reaction," said Marshall Gittler, Head of Investment Research at BDSwiss Group.

High-beta currencies heavily geared towards global growth, such as the Australian dollar <AUD=D3> and the Norwegian crown, <NOK=D3> led losers in the currency space, falling 1% in early London trading.

"That's been the follow-through, and it's played into a broad rebound in the dollar," said Rodrigo Catril, FX analyst at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

The euro put up the best fight of the majors, sliding only 0.2%, leaving open the possibility of more downside for the dollar once the dust settles. The single currency <EUR=EBS> last bought $1.1355.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in SINGAPORE; Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.16% 0.93376 Delayed Quote.2.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.69% 74.094 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.25% 1.06702 Delayed Quote.2.37%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.88% 0.65291 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.65% 0.69271 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.41% 1.83099 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.51% 20.16 End-of-day quote.-18.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58aSpeech by the Governor of Eesti Pank to the Riigikogu Presentation of the Annual Report of Eesti Pank for 2019
PU
03:58aSGS : New York State Amends Lead-containing Jewelry Law
PU
03:53aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's economy could achieve 'impressive' recovery, economist says
PU
03:51aSoftBank's creditworthiness under pressure despite asset sales, says S&P
RE
03:48aTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Disinfectants for use against COVID-19 in the ARTG for legal supply in Australia
PU
03:47aDollar rises from three-month lows after Fed paints gloomy picture
RE
03:33aMitsubishi Elec to acquire plant from Sharp to boost EV power chip output
RE
03:28aNigeria's House send 10.8 trillion naira budget to Senate
RE
03:28aLondon stocks open lower on fears of second wave of infections, Fed outlook
RE
03:28aMoney Market Operations as on June 10, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion
3COATS GROUP PLC : British companies seek extra time to plug ballooning pension gaps - sources
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
5SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Big rate cut no quick fix for Russian economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group