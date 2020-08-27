Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar sags as investors brace for dovish Fed signals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 01:15am EDT
A U.S. Dollar banknote

The dollar wallowed near its lowest level for the week on Thursday as investors looked for hints from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank might tweak its policy framework to help push up inflation.

Powell is scheduled to address the Fed's annual central bankers' conference later in the day, usually held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but being conducted virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investors are betting the U.S. central bank will introduce a new policy framework to fight persistently low inflation as early as next month.

"If the Fed turns out to be less dovish than many have been thinking, we could see a rally in the dollar," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.

The dollar's index against six major currencies <=USD> stood at 92.893, near the weakest level so far this week, and not far off its two-year low of 92.124 touched last week.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve has expanded its balance sheet by as much as about $3 trillion, far more than the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.

The euro changed hands at $1.1833, near its highest level so far this week, though few market players expect a clear break from its range so far this week ahead of Powell's speech.

The dollar slipped to 105.97, losing steam after hitting a one-week high of 106.58 on Tuesday.

"A more aggressive Fed policy tends to weaken the dollar, and the broadcasting of this policy change has already been a factor in the recent mild yen strength," said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management.

Another key focus for the yen is Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's news conference scheduled for Friday amid rising speculation over his health.

The yen is likely to gain should Abe decide to resign, given perception that aggressive monetary easing with close co-operation between the government and the central bank, dubbed Abenomics, has been one of his trademark policies, traders said.

The British pound stood firm at $1.3211 <GBP=D4>, having gained 0.9% since the start of week, while the Australian dollar <AUD=D4> was changing hands at $0.7238 <AUD=D4> up 1.1% so far this week.

The Chinese yuan was at its strong levels since January after data showed a recovery in profits at China's industrial firms.

The offshore yuan stood at 6.8783 per dollar, near its highest level since Jan. 21.

The market appears to have shrugged off the latest signs of rising tension between the two countries.

The United States on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals it said were part of construction and military actions in the South China Sea, its first such sanctions move against Beijing over the disputed strategic waterway.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

By Hideyuki Sano

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.02% 76.709 Delayed Quote.0.46%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.01% 139.97 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.03% 80.58 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.03% 1.63424 Delayed Quote.2.90%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.02% 70.22 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 6.8774 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.14% 106.01 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aOil prices steady as Gulf of Mexico coast braces for Hurricane Laura
RE
01:27aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Minister Jackson Mthembu briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, 27 Aug
PU
01:23aTIKTOK CEO KEVIN MAYER QUITS AFTER LESS THAN THREE MONTHS : memo
RE
01:21aPowell expected to begin laying out Fed's new monetary policy approach
RE
01:21aInvestors price for Fed chair to signal inflation can run higher
RE
01:17aBANK INDONESIA : Trade Surplus Continues to Expand
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aDollar sags as investors brace for dovish Fed signals
RE
01:08aSouth Korea central bank cuts 2020 GDP outlook, open to more stimulus to fight virus fallout
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ABBOTT LABORATORIES : ABBOTT :'s Fast, $5, 15-Minute, Easy-to-Use COVID-19 Antigen Test Receives FDA Emergency..
2AFTERPAY LIMITED : AFTERPAY : adds Asia to expansion plans as online shopping surges
3MESOBLAST LIMITED : MESOBLAST : Preliminary Final Report including Appendix 4E
4XIAOMI CORPORATION : Chinese Phone Maker Xiaomi Taps New Finance Chief
5WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Woolworths says virus hits pubs, boosts supermarkets
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group