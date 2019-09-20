Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar set for third week of losses in a big week for central banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 03:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman counts U.S. dollar bills at her home in Buenos Aires

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Friday and was headed for a third straight week of losses as expectations of a breakthrough in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing fuelled a revival in risk appetite.

The losses came after the Federal Reserve cut interest rats by a quarter-point rate, compounded by a spike in overnight U.S. repo rates this week, which cut into demand for dollars.

Other major central banks, including the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank, left rates unchanged this week, disappointing some dollar bulls.

"Other central banks are not in easing mode as the Fed has been this week and hopes of a breakthrough in trade talks between the United States and China is also dampening some of the safe-haven appeal of the dollar," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a foreign exchange analyst at Commerzbank.

The dollar slipped 0.1% against an index of other currencies <.DXY> to 98.18, on track for its third consecutive weekly drop.

Markets focussed on U.S.-China trade talks in Washington before high-level discussions next month. Some signs of progress were emerging.

"What we're looking at is brewing central-bank divergence," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. "We're starting to see signs of that resonating in currency markets."

Sterling was the biggest gainer. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he thought Brussels could reach agreement with Britain on its departure from the European Union.

Sterling rose 0.5% to a two-month high against the dollar and to 87.87 pence against the euro, a four-month high .

The Australian dollar rose to around $0.6799 but remained near the three-week low it reached on Thursday. The New Zealand dollar fell to $0.6285, its weakest since Sept. 3.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.21% 0.9027 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.01% 73.426 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.31% 1.08235 Delayed Quote.3.03%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.01% 0.67446 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.18% 0.68036 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.17% 1.84739 Delayed Quote.0.97%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.00% 82.18 End-of-day quote.13.52%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.05% 1.62442 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.21% 0.87927 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.22% 7.0803 Delayed Quote.3.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aSouth Africa maize expected to be slightly higher than previous estimate
RE
04:12aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : NMB Bank Partner to Support More Trade in Nepal
PU
04:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Consumer Confidence Index
PU
04:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
03:57aWORLD BANK : and Norinchukin Bank Raise Awareness for Food Loss and Waste
PU
03:54aJapanese MOF, BOJ, FSA officials meet to discuss markets
RE
03:51aJapan economy minister says would welcome Britain to TPP
RE
03:47aPetronas second-quarter profit grows 8%, to step up security after Saudi attacks
RE
03:42aPETROLEUM SAFETY AUTHORITY NORWAY : Equinor - Consent for drilling in the North Sea
PU
03:42aGoogle to invest 3 billion euros in European data centers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Viettel and Nokia broadcast 5G in Ho Chi Minh City
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
4U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
5Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group