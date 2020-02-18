Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar shines against euro, riskier peers as virus hit widens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 08:34pm EST
U.S. dollar and Euro banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

The dollar stood tall over the languishing euro and heavily sold exporter currencies on Wednesday, as investors reckoned with a deepening economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The new coronavirus has caused 2,004 deaths in China and infected more than 74,000 people, while measures to contain it have paralyzed the economy and the supply chains it feeds.

Apple Inc has warned it will probably miss its March quarter sales guidance amid disrupted production and shopping habits. Car makers are idling plants for lack of parts.

The yield curve between U.S. three-month bills and 10-year notes inverted overnight, a bearish economic signal, and German investor confidence slumped as its economy stagnates, sending the euro cheaper than $1.08 for the first time since 2017.

"The market is trying to model itself on coronavirus and it's struggling really hard to understand how that goes and that's pushing capital in to the U.S.," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

"The U.S. remains that least-dirty T-shirt, the best house in a fairly shabby-looking neighborhood. As a destination for capital, it's still the light that you look for."

Against a basket of currencies, the greenback is sitting by a four-month high at 99.452 <=USD>. It touched a one-week high against the Australian and New Zealand dollars overnight.

Both Antipodean currencies are heavily exposed to China, and both have lost roughly 5% against the dollar this year <AUD=D3> <NZD=D3>. Norway's krone, sensitive to the global growth outlook via oil exports, has shed 6% in 2020 and slumped to an 18-year low overnight.

The euro has fallen 3.7% amid increasing signs of divergence between the European and U.S. economies.

The single currency last bought $1.0796. Moves in major currencies were slight in morning trade.

China says figures indicating a slowdown in new cases in recent days show the aggressive steps it has taken to curb travel and commerce are slowing the spread of the disease beyond central Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan.

That has not stopped worries mounting, with hedge funds turning to proxies from railway movements to port activity and air pollution to try and gauge how much production remains offline.

Gold is sitting above $1,600 an ounce for the first time since U.S.-Iran tensions in the Middle East sent it spiking in early January. Priced in euros, gold's value jumped almost 2% to a record high overnight <XAUEUR=R>.

Investors are looking to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, due to be released at 1900 GMT, for insight in to the Fed's thinking about virus risks.

European purchasing managers index numbers and part-month Korean export figures, both due on Friday, are also going to be closely watched for the first hard signs of economic impact.

"We assess the risks are firmly skewed towards the negative effects of COVID-19 lasting longer," Nomura analysts wrote in a note, using the World Health Organization's designation for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

"Therefore, we maintain our cautious view through positions in long USD/THB, long USD/CNH, long USD vs GBP, NZD and long AUD/NZD."

China's yuan was last steady at 7.0017 per dollar in offshore trade.

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGGREKO PLC -1.76% 759 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
APPLE INC. -1.83% 319 Delayed Quote.8.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.01% 1.04691 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.02% 2.03239 Delayed Quote.2.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.40% 57.88 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -3.06% 1204 End-of-day quote.-15.57%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.09% 7.00577 Delayed Quote.0.64%
US DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (USD/THB) 0.06% 31.17 Delayed Quote.4.79%
WTI 0.04% 52.16 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:38pHormel joins Tyson Foods, JBS in removing drug banned by China from hog supply
RE
09:38pHormel joins Tyson Foods, JBS in removing drug banned by China from hog supply
RE
09:32pAsian shares nudge up as virus spread slows, euro fragile
RE
09:28pU.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business
RE
09:23pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Kingdom benefits from Thai QR payments
PU
09:19pChina races to contain job losses as coronavirus batters economy
RE
09:17pChina takes major steps to prop up coronavirus-hit economy
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:01pOil inches higher, but gains capped by widening economic impact of coronavirus outbreak
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN :'s Most Advanced Mobile Communications Satellite Launches

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group