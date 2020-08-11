Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar skids; euro tops $1.18 after German sentiment survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 02:12pm EDT
Rolled Euro banknotes are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes

The dollar fell from one-week highs and the euro topped $1.18 on Tuesday as investors flocked to currencies that benefit from an improving global market outlook, with the S&P 500 nearing a record high and investor sentiment in Germany rising more than expected.

Aside from the euro, sterling and commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars, as well as the Norwegian crown, gained against a broadly weakening dollar.

"Europe's political and economic situation in terms of dealing with the pandemic has become far more stable than that of the United States," said Juan Perez, senior currency trader at Tempus Inc. in Washington.

"No matter how gradual the recovery may seem in the U.S. and even though the economic indicators may be positive, the reality is that the United States has not handled COVID well and the economic shutdown has created an uncertainty difficult to move away from," he added.

In early afternoon trading, the dollar index <=USD> was down 0.1% at 93.503, sliding from a one-week high hit earlier in the session.

The euro rose after the ZEW survey of economic sentiment rose to 71.5 from 59.3 the previous month, far exceeding a forecast for 58.0 in a Reuters poll of economists.

As a result, euro/dollar hit a high of $1.1809 <EUR=EBS>. The move was exacerbated by thin August liquidity, said Jane Foley, senior currency analyst at Rabobank, and she was "suspicious" about how much effect the ZEW survey had.

The euro was last up 0.2% at $1.1763.

"We need to wait 'til September to see clear direction coming from euro/dollar," Foley said.

The U.S. dollar has held a floor, despite losses, amid U.S.-China tensions and a stalemate between Congress and the Trump administration over fiscal stimulus.

(GRAPHIC: Eurodollar -

)

The U.S. currency, however, hit a three-week highs against the yen <JPY=EBS>, as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to four-week peaks.

Congressional leaders and administration officials said on Monday they were ready to resume negotiations on a coronavirus aid deal. It was unclear whether they could bridge their differences.

Meanwhile, China imposed sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens, including Republican lawmakers, following Washington's sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said companies from China and other countries that do not comply with accounting standards will be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges as of the end of 2021.

Market response to the U.S.-China conflict has been limited, but analysts say there could be longer-term implications.

Sterling traded up 0.1% at $1.3088 <GBP=D3> after Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the central bank will step up quantitative easing if the British economy struggles again.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:59pCANADIAN OIL EXPANSION HINGES ON EMISSION CUTS TO DRAW INVESTORS : minister
RE
02:44pU.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected running mate -CNN
RE
02:43pU.S. lawmakers trade barbs on coronavirus aid, no talks on deal
RE
02:39pU.S. lawmakers trade barbs on coronavirus aid, no talks on deal
RE
02:36pU.S. appeals court reverses antitrust ruling against Qualcomm
RE
02:33pFew U.S. firms see Trump's Phase 1 China trade deal as worth tariff costs, survey shows
RE
02:24pCanadian Prime Minister Trudeau has full confidence in Finance Minister and "any statement to the contrary is false" - Trudeau spokesman
RE
02:24pCanadian prime minister justin trudeau has full confidence in finance minister bill morneau and "any statement to the contrary is false" - trudeau spokesman
RE
02:16pU.S. Sent Workers Nearly $250 Billion in $600-a-Week Jobless Aid -- Update
DJ
02:12pDollar skids; euro tops $1.18 after German sentiment survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Re..
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
4WH GROUP LIMITED : WH : Six-Month Net Profit Rose 19%
5NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group