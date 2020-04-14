Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar slips as Chinese data improves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 04:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: United States one dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington

The dollar fell Tuesday, much to the enjoyment of sterling and Australian dollar holders, after better-than-expected economic data from China which painted a less gloomy picture of the new coronavirus' economic fallout than markets had feared.

China's March exports fell 6.6% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast for a 14% drop and imports fell by less than 1%, compared with a 9.5% drop anticipated by economists.

Daily fatalities in the United States also fell sharply and states began plans to re-open their economies, leaving traders to abandon the safety net of the most liquid currency - the dollar - and turn to more risky currencies.

The Australian dollar rose to a more than one-month high of 0.6432 per U.S. dollar <AUD=D3> and was last up 0.5%.

Sterling went up by the same magnitute, touching $1.2575, its highest since March 13, up 0.5% on the day <GBP=D3>. The pound had been closely linked to the performance of the equity market for the past weeks.

The euro inched higher by 0.2% to $1.0932 <EUR=EBS>.

The only currency the dollar was down against in the major economies was the Japanese yen, which rose 0.1% versus the greenback to 107.69 yen <JPY=EBS>.

"The ongoing improvement in global investor risk sentiment in the near-term combined with the Fed?s aggressive policy response is beginning to weigh down more on the U.S. dollar," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

The mood in the forex markets was preempted by leveraged funds last week, whose net short U.S. dollar positioning in the latest week touched their largest level since May 2018, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was $10.5 billion in the week ended on April 7, from net shorts of $9.9 billion the previous week. Speculators have been short on the U.S. dollar for four consecutive weeks.

By Olga Cotaga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:53aOil slips as producer cuts fail to banish demand fears
RE
04:53aOil slips as producer cuts fail to banish demand fears
RE
04:53aLI KEQIANG : As We All Live in This Community with a Shared Future, We Must Work for an Early Victory Against COVID-19 in East Asia
PU
04:49aUK government's overdraft at BoE remained 370 million pounds on April 8
RE
04:45aJ.C. PENNEY TO HIRE ADVISORS AS IT MULLS OPTIONS FOR DEBT : Bloomberg News
RE
04:39aChina's 2020 GDP growth set to sink to 44-year low as coronavirus cripples economy
RE
04:39aIndia Extends Coronavirus Lockdown to May 3
DJ
04:38aBLOG : Tourism at stake: Challenges and measures for small businesses
PU
04:37aDollar slips as Chinese data improves
RE
04:36aCorrection to China Trade
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet 60% after proposed rescue plan
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4AstraZeneca to test impact of cancer drug Calquence on coronavirus patients
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : 14 Apr 2020 Group Chief Executive appointment Investor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group