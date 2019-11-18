Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar slips, global stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:32am EST
A trader works on the floor at the NYSE in New York

The dollar slipped and global equity markets traded little changed on Monday, halting a rally that lifted a key index to just under a new high, after a media report cast fresh doubts on reaching phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal.

The safe-haven Japanese yen gained and gold prices erased losses after a CNBC report said the mood in Beijing about a trade deal is pessimistic due to U.S. President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs on Chinese imports.Stocks on Wall Street were down slightly, halting a rally that had pushed the three major U.S. indexes to record highs on Friday. The dip left MSCI's all-country world index <.MIWD00000PUS> up 0.11%, close to a peak set in January 2018.

Chinese state media Xinhua over the weekend said that Washington and Beijing had held "constructive" talks.

"There is some good news that's baked into this market, so when we get bad news this market's going to roll over," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York, said the market over-reacted to the report, as there was nothing substantive that suggested the deal is off or on. "It's just the ebb and flow" of the news cycle, he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.03 points, or 0.01%, to 28,006.92. The S&P 500 lost 1.57 points, or 0.05%, to 3,118.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.25 points, or 0.17%, to 8,526.58.

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.22% and the FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> of leading regional shares fell 0.20%.

Investors hope that tariffs the United States and China have imposed on each other's goods will be rolled back as they are seen as harming global economic growth.

Overnight in Asia, stocks closed higher.

Tokyo's Nikkei <.N225> gained 0.49% and China's blue-chip CSI300 index <.CSI300> rose 0.8% after the People's Bank of China in a surprise move said it was lowering the seven-day reverse repurchase rate.

The dollar index fell 0.31%, with the euro up 0.33% to $1.1086. The yen strengthened 0.21% versus the greenback at 108.56 per dollar.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.8032%.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,470.12 an ounce.

Concerns about plentiful crude supplies in 2020 also weighed on the oil market, which expects the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to extend production cuts in early December to help avoid a new global glut.

Brent crude futures fell 50 cents to $62.80 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 39 cents to $57.33 a barrel.

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.07% 28022.8 Delayed Quote.20.05%
NASDAQ 100 -0.04% 8316.074294 Delayed Quote.30.46%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.09% 8536.182415 Delayed Quote.27.79%
NIKKEI 225 0.49% 23416.76 Real-time Quote.15.62%
S&P 500 0.01% 3121.01 Delayed Quote.24.48%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.09% 405.99 Delayed Quote.19.77%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.16% 98 End-of-day quote.1.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Minister creed must secure guarantee on 2020 cap funding
PU
11:53aTrump and Powell met Monday at White House to discuss economy
RE
11:51aU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
RE
11:50aBANK OF JAMAICA : 14-Day Repo Auction Announcement -18 November 2019
PU
11:47aU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
RE
11:41aOil prices fall about $1 on trade talks uncertainty
RE
11:35aDollar slips, stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal
RE
11:35aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : September 2019 U.S. Passenger Airline Employment Data
PU
11:35aEASTERN PARTNERSHIP : Media experts meet in Riga to shape future donor support
PU
11:35aL B FOSTER : Saving costs? Extending asset life?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group