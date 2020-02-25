Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar slips on caution U.S. may not be immune to epidemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:07pm EST
A man counts U.S. dollars in Tehran

TOKYO, (Reuters) - The dollar was on the defensive on Wednesday as rising expectations of a U.S. rate cut and warning from U.S. health officials on a domestic coronavirus outbreak called into question the perceived relative strength of U.S. financial assets.

The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies =USD fell to 98.980, having lost 0.9% since it peaked at a near three-year high of 99.915 last week.

Against the yen, the U.S. currency traded at 110.25 yen JPY=, about two full yen below its 10-month high touched last Thursday, after three straight days of losses.

The euro fetched $1.08815 EUR=, extending its rebound since it hit near three-year low of $1.0778 on Thursday.

The dollar had risen until last week as investors had regarded the United States as less exposed to the coronavirus and its economy more resilient than other major economies, making U.S. assets a safe harbor.

But such convictions have started to crumble.

A top official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged Americans to begin preparing for coronavirus to spread within the country, while another official said it was no longer a question of if, but when, the virus would become a global pandemic. (Full Story)

As outbreaks started to quickly spread to the Middle East and Europe, investors no longer saw the U.S. economy immune and started to bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to cut interest rates to support the U.S. economy.

U.S. money market futures 0#FF: now fully price in a 0.25 percentage point cut by the end of June, compared to about 50% chance a week ago.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield plunged to a record low near 1.30% US10YT=RR, reducing the dollar's relative yield attraction.

In contrast to the Fed, the world's other major central banks such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan have limited room for easing with their policy rates already at record lows.

"Markets had been under-estimating the risk of coronavirus but I think that phase is over by now," said Tatsuya Chiba, manager of forex at Mitsubishi Trust Bank.

Chiba said the risk-off mood is likely to linger for another month or so until the market reach the extreme in the opposite direction by over-estimating the risk.

"I would think we will see the peak of fears when people become seriously worried about an epidemic in the United States."

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar stood at $0.6603 AUD=D4, stuck near Monday's 11-year low of $0.6585.

(Graphic: World FX rates in 2020: https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html)

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.01% 0.87669 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.06% 72.88 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.04% 1.0454 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.05% 0.64465 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.02% 0.6601 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.00% 1.96908 Delayed Quote.3.42%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.00% 1.72634 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.06% 143.514 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.07% 83.124 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.08% 0.73524 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.07% 1.64672 Delayed Quote.2.71%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.06% 0.83625 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.01% 120.019 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.01% 0.884 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -2.32% 2798.5 End-of-day quote.1.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.03% 0.83859 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.03% 69.71 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.08% 110.408 Delayed Quote.1.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:25pSouth Korea stocks fall more than 1% as virus worries deepen
RE
09:23pThailand's January foreign tourist arrivals rise 2.5% year-on-year - ministry
RE
09:17pWalt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pOil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
RE
09:07pDollar slips on caution U.S. may not be immune to epidemic
RE
08:01pAsian stocks, Treasury yields fall as pandemic fears intensify
RE
07:36pWalt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO
RE
07:21pEconomic contagion spreads beyond China to other Asian economies - Reuters Poll
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash
4DENTSU GROUP INC. : DENTSU : shares slide to 7 year lows on Olympics cancellation fears
5CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : 4Q Net Profit Surged

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group