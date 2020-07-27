Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar squashed as Fed seen softening inflation stance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 01:53am EDT

* Euro storms past $1.17 amid doubts over U.S. recovery

* Sterling hits highest since March, AUD, NZD test recent peaks

* Yen firm and franc at 5-yr high as Sino-U.S. tensions drive bids

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - The dollar crumbled on Monday as cracks in the U.S. economic recovery drove investors away from the world's reserve currency as they increased bets the Federal Reserve could flag another accommodative shift in its outlook this week.

The greenback fell to a four-month low against the yen, a new 22-month trough on the euro and a five-year low against the Swiss franc, while gold minted a record high.

The Fed meets Tuesday and Wednesday after labour data last week showed the U.S. employment recovery wobbling. No major announcements are anticipated but analysts expect policymakers may begin laying the groundwork for more action in September or the fourth quarter.

The U.S. central bank could firm recent hints about the benefits of an average inflation target, which would allow rates to stay lower for longer.

"I think we're seeing the U.S. dollar adjusting to that," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

"If they are to ever get inflation...then the reaction is to allow the economy to run hot for a large period of time," he said. "So the chance of the Fed raising in the next five years is being repriced in the U.S. dollar -- there's a momentum trade as people run this short position into the Fed meeting."

The value of short dollar positions hit its highest in two years last week, while the futures market is pricing negative rates in the U.S. next August and no upward movement in the next three years. The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1725 and the Antipodean currencies gained by the same margin, while sterling and the Singapore dollar both hit four-and-a-half month highs.

The pound was last at $1.2842, the Aussie sat at $0.7134 and the kiwi at $0.6675, a fraction below its highest since January.

PASS THE STIMULUS

Market sentiment is being clouded by concerns over the global recovery as coronavirus cases spike and geopolitical tensions worsen.

None of the majors made much headway on the yen and the yuan, a barometer of Sino-U.S. relations, struggled to capitalise on the dollar's weakness. It stayed on the weaker side of 7-per-dollar at 7.0021 in offshore trade.

China said it had taken over the premises of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu on Monday after ordering the facility shut in retaliation for being ousted from its consulate in Houston.

Elsewhere, investors are also beginning to fret about U.S. political deadlock over the next round of fiscal stimulus with a month-end deadline looming to extend some unemployment benefits.

The White House and Senate Republicans agreed on a $1 trillion relief package, but that must be negotiated with Democrats who have been pushing for bigger spending.

Last week a recovery in the U.S. job market unexpectedly stalled, while purchasing manager surveys showed Europe's recovery pulling ahead - adding to nerves about any letup in U.S. stimulus.

"Failure to pass additional fiscal measures or a minimalist bill will likely generate a significant shock to markets," said Steve Englander, head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered in New York.

"We expect a big stimulus package that probably will reflect Democratic priorities on income support and spending." (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGGREKO PLC -1.56% 441.6 Delayed Quote.-46.96%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.14% 75.29 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.04% 1.06826 Delayed Quote.2.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.47% 0.7125 Delayed Quote.1.27%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.05% 135.473 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.08% 78.913 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.17% 123.6 Delayed Quote.1.67%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.00% 0.869 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.11% 70.476 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.33% 105.66 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03aDollar squashed as Fed seen softening inflation stance
RE
02:02aFed meeting expected to leave U.S. bond-stock relationship out of whack
RE
02:02aJapanese government to urge more telecommuting as coronavirus cases surge
RE
02:01aChina's new mini-IPO market gets off to frenzied trade, triggering circuit breakers
RE
01:59aCHINA'S SURGING CRUDE IMPORTS MASK WEAKNESS IN THE REST OF ASIA : Russell
RE
01:53aDollar squashed as Fed seen softening inflation stance
RE
01:21aAsia battles second wave of coronavirus with fresh lockdowns
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12aIndonesia says to lend more to regions to support economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold hits record high as U.S.-China ties worsen, Asia stocks helped by tech
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany must toughen audit rules after Wirecard scandal - Weidmann
3HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD : HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING : China's Tigermed to raise up to $1.38 bi..
4SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
5JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo's impact was decisive for Juve's 9th straight title
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group