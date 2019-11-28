Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar stands tall as upbeat U.S. data trims Fed cut bets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 07:30pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man poses with dollars, after buying them at a money exchange in Caracas

The dollar headed for its highest weekly finish against the safe-haven yen since May on Friday, as data showing the U.S. economy on a firm footing prompted investors to scale back rate-cut bets.

Nerves persisted though, as other major currencies spent the week rangebound, navigating a blizzard of trade-war headlines that offered few clues as to when or how an overdue truce might be agreed between Washington and Beijing.

"There seems to be pretty good optimism around the trade talks going on between U.S. and China," said William O'Loughlin, a portfolio manager at Rivkin Securities in Sydney.

"Though as we know that can change on a dime...the rally doesn't feel like a euphoric, super-bullish rally, it does feel like climbing the wall of worry."

On Friday, the dollar was steady at 109.51 Japanese yen, and if it holds there will post a 0.7% gain for the week and hit its highest weekly close since May 31. Overnight trade was light with U.S. desks closed for Thanksgiving.

The British pound has been the week's other main beneficiary, adding half a percentage point as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has firmed in opinion polls ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

Sterling was steady on Friday at $1.2910, while the euro held at $1.1012.

"The market has come to the view that this is Johnson's election to lose now," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone, with expectations he can win with a large margin.

"That said, should any polls call this margin into question, where invariably there will be one or two, then GBP could see a sharp sell-off, although I would be using that weakness to buy."

The dollar's strength this week has drawn on hopes that the United States and China are indeed in the process of negotiating a ceasefire in their damaging tariff war, and strong U.S. economic data.

China has vowed to impose "firm countermeasures" after Trump's approval of a bill backing Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters on Wednesday, but is yet to indicate whether they would have any bearing on trade talks.

U.S. growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, data showed on Wednesday, in contrast to other indicators showing a slowdown in global activity.

The Fed also flagged an upbeat outlook amid signs of labor market strength and a possible turnaround in business investment.

That prompted a pullback on rate cut bets for this year and next, with the market now pricing in a 5% chance the Fed will hike rates next month and mostly expecting it to hold steady.

The strong greenback has Australian dollar slightly weaker for the week, but steady on Friday ahead of a central bank meeting on Tuesday, where the market has priced an 11% chance of a cut in interest rates to a record low 0.5%.

It last traded at $0.6767, not far above a six-week low hit on Thursday.

The New Zealand dollar was flat on Friday at $0.6418 and held its ground for the week, buoyed by rebounding business sentiment.

China's yuan was steady at 7.0287 per dollar in offshore trade.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 (http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGGREKO PLC -0.19% 837.8 Delayed Quote.14.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.04% 0.89898 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.01% 74.17 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.02% 1.05425 Delayed Quote.0.75%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.04% 0.67605 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.04% 0.67679 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.90694 Delayed Quote.4.70%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.01% 1.6264 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.03% 0.85282 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.67% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 7.0297 Delayed Quote.2.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:59pSouth Korea says to hold talks with Japan on export controls in December
RE
07:50pJapan sales tax hike didn't cause big front-loading, pullback in spending - Economy Minister
RE
07:43pJapan's factory output posts biggest fall in almost two years
RE
07:30pDollar stands tall as upbeat U.S. data trims Fed cut bets
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pBritish Consumers Hope Election Can End Brexit Deadlock, Lift Economy
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:05pUK consumer confidence stuck at six-year low in November - GfK
RE
07:03pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY HOPES TO BE BACK ON TRACK BY CHRISTMAS : senior official
RE
06:42pChina Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..
2HARBIN ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED : HARBIN ELECTRIC : ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS ..
3PETRO RIO S.A. : MATERIAL FACT: Acquisition of 30% Interest in Frade
4NINJA FOODI BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Best Ninja Air Fryer, Blender & Food Processor Deals Ra..
5ARROW EXPLORATION : Franchisor compliance manual

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group