Dollar steadies as markets hit holding pattern, eyeing U.S-China trade talks

10/07/2019 | 08:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Tuesday while investors waited for an outcome from Sino-U.S. trade talks in Washington, with caution the catchcry as neither side showed any signs of giving ground at the negotiations.

The greenback had gained overnight as risk aversion, and low expectations for a breakthrough trade deal, drove trade-exposed currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, the Chinese yuan and Korean won lower.

The dollar mostly held those gains Asian morning trade, but moves were slight as currency markets find themselves in a holding pattern. Traders are looking to news from the discussions, and a Chinese service-sector survey, due out at 0145 GMT, to drive sentiment.

"No-one can be confident about these talks, except our inclination has long been that the talks are more likely to disappoint than to please market expectations," said Sean Callow, currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.

"The U.S. and China are just too far apart on key issues," he said, leaving only a very limited deal in prospect.

The dollar retreated marginally from a week-high touched on the Japanese yen overnight to sit at 107.30 yen. It edged lower on the euro to steady around $1.0971 as the single currency slowly climbs from a 2-1/2 year low hit last week.

It was flat against the Australian dollar at $0.6728 and steady against the New Zealand dollar at $0.6286. Against a basket of currencies <.DXY> the dollar steadied at 98.976.

The Chinese yuan, the most sensitive currency to the trade negotiations, was flat in offshore trade at 7.1330 per dollar, with onshore trade to resume at 0130 GMT after a week-long break for China's national day holidays.

Deputy-level meetings between U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators began in Washington on Monday, with little immediate signs of progress.

Top-level talks are scheduled to resume on Thursday, when Chinese Vice Premier Liu He meets with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The talks are getting underway about a week before a scheduled increase in U.S. tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, to 30% from 25%.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said the tariff increase will take effect if no progress is made in the negotiations. The U.S. also added another 28 Chinese public security bureaus and companies to a trade blacklist on Monday.

"It seems the best we can hope for this week is for a truce to continue and for Trump to extend the deadline for the next lift in tariffs," said Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

Sterling slipped slightly as investors grow increasingly concerned about a lack of progress between Britain and the European Union to agree a Brexit withdrawal deal. Sterling last traded at $1.2287 per pound.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.02% 0.89519 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.08% 72.239 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.04% 1.06964 Delayed Quote.2.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.06% 0.66993 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.05% 0.67296 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.03% 1.82621 Delayed Quote.0.77%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.02% 1.63018 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.03% 0.89264 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.25% 27.92 End-of-day quote.15.70%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 7.1314 Delayed Quote.3.85%
