Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar steady, but trade war fears curb appetite for risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 09:29pm EDT
Illustration photo of a U.S. Dollar note

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar was largely steady against other major currencies on Tuesday, but investor appetite for risk was kept in check after U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his tariff threats toward China.

Financial markets over the last year have been gripped by fears of escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, stoking worries over the outlook for global growth. Against a basket of six peers, the dollar edged up 0.02% to 96.781, having ended the previous session with a 0.2% gain.

Appetite for risk remained subdued as investors waited for confirmation of a possible meeting between Trump and China's president at the Group of 20 summit near the end of the month, analysts said.

Trump said on Monday he was ready to impose another round of tariffs on Chinese imports if he does not reach a trade deal with President Xi Jinping at the June 28-29 summit in Osaka.

Since two days of talks to settle the U.S.-China trade dispute last month in Washington ended in a stalemate, the U.S. president has repeatedly said he expected to meet Xi at the G20 gathering. China has not confirmed any such meeting.

"It might not happen if the Chinese side thinks there isn't any point in having a meeting if the opinions are far apart from the start," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Trump has been applying pressure by emphasizing there'll surely be a meeting, but it isn't clear what the Chinese side will do."

In offshore trade, the Chinese yuan was last up 0.2% at 6.9310 yuan per dollar, reversing an earlier loss. It was still hovering not far off a near seven-month low brushed on Friday.

The currency was not helped by data on Monday showing an 8.5%-drop in imports in May, a much worse than expected outcome that signaled weak domestic consumption.

The Australian dollar touched a one-week low at $0.6953 before recovering from its losses, in line with the move in the offshore yuan.

It was last up 0.2% at $0.6965, recouping some of the previous session's declines, when it shed more than half a percent.

The Aussie is often seen as a proxy for China's growth, with Australia export-reliant economy shipping huge volumes of commodities to the Asian nation.

Elsewhere, the dollar was steady at 108.415 yen, while the euro was largely unchanged at $1.1317.

The single currency dipped on Monday after two sources familiar with the European Central Bank's policy discussions said on the weekend that a rate cut was firmly in play if the bloc's economy stagnates again after expanding by 0.4% in the first quarter.

The euro rallied nearly 1.5% last week after the ECB said rates would stay "at their present levels" until mid-2020 instead of hinting at rate cuts, as some had expected.

(Reporting by Danial Leussink Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Daniel Leussink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46pAustralian Business Conditions Rebound
DJ
09:33pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Slowing growth in filled jobs (Media Release)
PU
09:29pDollar steady, but trade war fears curb appetite for risk
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:57pAsia stocks edge up on Mexico reprieve but Sino-U.S. rift caps gains
RE
08:55pChina central bank to issue bills in Hong Kong in late June
RE
08:43pWESTERN GROWERS : Statement on U.S. and Mexico Trade Deal
PU
08:39pEnergy Department Bans Personnel From Foreign Talent-Recruitment Programs -- 5th Update
DJ
08:38pChinese financial news site closed for 'rectification'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : QUEBEC WILL NOT INVEST IN BOMBARDIER'S REGIONAL JET PROGRAM: economy ministe..
2BOOKING HOLDINGS INC : EXCLUSIVE: South Korean firm Yanolja that reinvented love hotels gets Booking, GIC fund..
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Agrees to Acquire Networking Startup Barefoot Networks -- Update
4Oil stable as market eyes ongoing supply cuts amid downturn
5Mexico eyes Brazil for U.S. asylum deal as Trump revives tariff threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About