Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar strengthens; euro falls ahead of ECB meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 04:40am EDT

The dollar strengthened on Thursday, reversing its weakening trend of the past seven days, while the euro slipped ahead of a European Central Bank meeting at which policymakers could step up stimulus measures.

The ECB is expected to increase the size of its 750 billion euro ($840 billion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to support Europe's weakest economies - although some investors think this will happen at July's meeting rather than today.

"For EUR, the direct implications of increasing the size of the PEPP are limited, but combined with the developing recovery fund, the implied improvement in the responsiveness of policy is positive," said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

But Commerzbank's FX and EM analyst Thu Lan Nguyen said that any further gains for the euro could be limited by a large amount of positive economic news already being priced in by investors.

"The most important question remains and that is whether the crisis will leave permanent damage and if so how pronounced this is going to be," she said.

The euro was at $1.1202 at 0720 GMT, down 0.3% and retreating from three-month highs <EUR=EBS>. It has been supported recently by proposals for a 750 billion euro EU-wide recovery fund, made up of grants and loans, to share the cost of the coronavirus on hard-hit countries such as Italy and Spain.

One argument against the ECB announcing more policy easing on Thursday is the slow progress in the European Union's effort to finalise its recovery fund proposal. The ECB could hold out to keep up pressure on EU political leaders.

The central bank delivers its policy decision at 1145 GMT and ECB President Christine Lagarde holds a news conference at 1230 GMT.

The dollar rose around 0.3% against a basket of currencies, having weakened in the last week as global markets grew more optimistic about an economic recovery <=USD>. The U.S. currency began strengthening in overnight trading but picked up more sharply from around 0600 GMT.

The safe-haven Japanese yen fell to new two-month lows and was down around 0.1% at 109.06 at 0710 GMT, having weakened to as much as 109.150 overnight before steadying in early London trading <JPY=EBS>.

Riskier currencies retreated from recent highs. The Australian dollar fell as much as 0.5% against the U.S. dollar, hitting a low of $0.6884 <AUD=D3>.

Australian retail sales suffered a historic plunge in April while the trade surplus narrowed as the coronavirus battered the economy, leaving the nation facing its worst ever contraction in the current quarter.

The Norwegian crown, edged down from recent three-month highs against the dollar and euro <EURNOK=D3>.

Goldman Sachs analysts recommended in a note to clients that investors go short on USD/NOK.

"The currency offers attractive exposure to a number of cyclical factors that seem likely to turn from headwinds to tailwinds, such as higher oil prices and improving growth in Europe," they wrote.

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

(this story corrects euro price in sixth paragraph)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.37% 0.93089 Delayed Quote.2.60%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.43% 75.197 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.24% 1.07442 Delayed Quote.3.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.57% 0.66261 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.45% 0.6896 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.03% 1.81436 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.19% 1.6244 Delayed Quote.1.26%
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) 0.05% 10.62842 Delayed Quote.8.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 39.32 Delayed Quote.-40.09%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 3.15% 210.57 Delayed Quote.-8.42%
US DOLLAR / NORWEGIAN KRONER (USD/NOK) 0.36% 9.48606 Delayed Quote.8.55%
WTI -0.42% 36.685 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aRally pauses ahead of ECB stimulus plan
RE
05:16aFAO Food Price Index falls to 17-month low
PU
05:16aEuro erases gains ahead of European Central Bank meeting
PU
05:16aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Quarterly National Accounts (Provisional Data), 1st Quarter 2020
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aChina eases flight curbs after United States targets its carriers
RE
05:04aEuro zone retail sales in record slide in April as even food down
RE
05:03aDebenhams to reopen 50 stores in England on June 15
RE
04:57aOil drops on U.S. inventories and doubts over output cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines gain final approval to drop services to 75 domestic airports
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : German auto stimulus to boost Volkswagen's electric push
4EASYJET PLC : UK's 'useless and ineffective' quarantine will hammer tourism, Ryanair boss says
5Adidas says China sales back to growth faster than expected

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group