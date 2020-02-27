Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar stumbles as coronavirus ramps up Fed cut bets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 08:24pm EST
Pound and U.S. dollar bills are seen in this illustration

The dollar nursed losses on Friday after its worst day against the euro in nearly two years, as the global spread of the coronavirus fired up expectations for a U.S. rate cut and pushed the hunt for yield elsewhere.

The worsening outbreak now has money markets all but certain the Federal Reserve will lower its benchmark lending rate next month, which was priced as just a 9% chance only a week ago.

Futures pricing shows investors now expect three Fed cuts by mid year, as stock markets have crumbled to be on track for their worst week since the depths of the 2008 crisis. <0#FF:>

That shift in pricing, coupled with a plunge in U.S. Treasury yields, makes owning dollars less appealing and sent the euro 1% higher on the greenback overnight as investors unwound carry trades.

"People were getting comfortable in understanding why the dollar was so strong," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"That is, U.S. equities powering ahead, the U.S. economy looking better than other parts of the world and yields looking impenetrably attractive. All of the above are to some extent being questioned now," he said.

At the same time, European Central Bank policymakers played down immediate prospects of easier policy there.

On Friday, the dollar was steady at $1.1001 per euro, just above a three week low, and headed for its biggest weekly loss on the single currency since last June.

It also dropped 0.9% against the Swiss franc overnight, as the spread of the virus to the United States had investors preferring the franc as a safe haven.

The huge shift in money markets also stemmed the flight of capital out of Asian and commodity currencies and in to dollars.

The heavily sold Australian and New Zealand dollars, each down more than 6% against the greenback this year, steadied on Friday.

The Aussie <AUD=D3> last bought $0.6569 and the kiwi <NZD=D3> $0.6292.

A great deal is still unknown about the virus itself, but it is clear that it can be lethal and that the pathogen and measures to contain it are wreaking havoc on supply chains, the world's economy and financial markets.

More than 2,700 people have died. The World Health Organization said overnight that every country should be bracing for more cases.

World share prices are headed for their worst week since the darkest days of the 2008 financial crisis and everyone is on edge.

One-month volatility seen in euro/dollar options, which was near record lows, has shot up to its highest since early October, posting its steepest rise in nearly three years over the week.

"While markets have already moved considerably, until the virus data says otherwise, the trading strategies should probably still err (towards safety)," Deutsche Bank strategist Alan Ruskin said in a note. "Buy gold, short oil," he said.

"Initially, the USD weakness is expected to be only modest versus alternatives like the yen, franc and euro; and, the dollar should strengthen versus commodity FX and emerging markets' currencies."

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.04% 0.88044 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.40% 71.799 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.21% 1.04451 Delayed Quote.0.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.24% 0.63549 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.20% 0.65652 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.27% 1.96327 Delayed Quote.4.14%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.23% 1.72885 Delayed Quote.0.26%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.15% 140.995 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.37% 81.542 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.19% 0.7217 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -6.39% 8.294 Delayed Quote.28.09%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.21% 1.67469 Delayed Quote.3.09%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.06% 0.85279 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.23% 120.244 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.19% 0.8841 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.23% 51.17 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.33% 25.89 End-of-day quote.8.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.22% 0.84316 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.61% 68.739 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.20% 109.364 Delayed Quote.1.47%
WTI -1.11% 46.24 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
08:24pDollar stumbles as coronavirus ramps up Fed cut bets
RE
08:18pChinese regulators remove game "Plague Inc" from China app stores, developer says
RE
08:16pGlobal funds cut equity exposure in turbulent February, eye virus risk - Reuters poll
RE
07:49pGlobal shares head for worst week since 2008 financial crisis
RE
07:48pGlobal shares head for worst week since 2008 financial crisis
RE
07:40pJapan's January factory output beats expectations, inventories rise
RE
07:23pBeyond Meat triples sales but earnings disappoint
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15pTexas Mobilizes for Coronavirus Response
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3MYLAN N.V. : MYLAN N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus
4APPLE INC. : Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus
5ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group