Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar supported as fears of ramp up in Sino-U.S. trade war ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 08:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, British pound and Chinese yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar was supported on Monday in cautious trade as worries of an immediate widening of the Sino-U.S. trade war eased and markets awaited the latest Chinese manufacturing data for a glimpse into the health of the world's second-largest economy.

The greenback was steady against most major currencies, rising marginally against the Japanese yen to buy 107.94 yen, flat against the euro and slightly weaker on British pound, to trade at $1.0936 per euro and $1.2292 per pound.

The New Zealand dollar was knocked by diving business confidence, while its Australian counterpart drifted lower as dovish expectations build ahead of a central bank meeting on Tuesday.

Three sources had told Reuters on Friday that the U.S. Administration was mulling de-listing Chinese companies from U.S. stock markets.

The reports initially sent major stock indices and the Chinese yuan slipping, but losses were pared as it became clearer that a decision on such moves was not imminent. On Saturday a U.S. Treasury official said such ideas were not being contemplated "at this time".

"The tensions between the U.S. and china are certainly now multi-dimensional," said Rodrigo Catril, senior forex strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. "It's not just about trade or buying more soy beans...it's about the structural tensions that exist between those two countries.

"Now there is a capital war angle," he said, adding that currency market reaction was modest, because the ideas were only proposals.

Traders are expecting fewer trade-war headlines during the week, Catril said, since China has a week-long holiday beginning on Tuesday, which marks the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

The Chinese yuan, the most sensitive to trade tensions, trod water at 7.1361 per dollar in offshore trade ahead of the release of Chinese factory activity surveys around 0100 GMT.

The figures are expected to show a fifth straight month of contraction.

Against a basket of currencies <.DXY> the dollar was flat around 99.100. The dollar greenback firmed a little against the Australian and New Zealand dollars. The kiwi slipped 0.2% $0.6280 after a gauge of national business confidence fell.

The Aussie edged down to $0.6764.

Financial markets <0#YIB:> are now pricing in a better-than 70% chance of the Reserve Bank of Australia reducing the cash rate for the third time this year to 0.75% at its Oct. 1 board meeting, while most economists also expect a cut.

"There is a view to sell AUD on the idea the RBA is to cut," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone Group in Melbourne.

"(But) given what's priced, if the bank cut, the AUD downside should be limited. So, the extent of any selling will also be driven by the RBA's tone and outlook," he said.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Jane Wardell)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGGREKO PLC 0.10% 837.8 Delayed Quote.14.36%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.02% 0.67561 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.88949 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -0.13% 29.83 End-of-day quote.24.10%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.13% 7.1299 Delayed Quote.3.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34pForever 21 files for bankruptcy
RE
09:33pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China releases more pork from reserves to ensure supply
PU
09:33pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Private firm offers palay drying, storage for Isabela farmers
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:08pChina September factory activity shrinks for fifth month - official PMI
RE
08:54pJapan's August factory output fall more than expected on slowing overseas demand
RE
08:52pBOJ board debated near-term stimulus in September - summary
RE
08:52pAsian shares, yuan off to calm start; focus on China
RE
08:51pDollar supported as fears of ramp up in Sino-U.S. trade war ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAR EAST ORCHARD LTD : FAR EAST ORCHARD : Analyst Briefing
2ATOS : ATOS : McAfee MPOWER 2019
3GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR : GRIDSUM : Announces Management Changes
4SIIC ENVIRONMENT HLDG LTD : SIIC ENVIRONMENT HLDG : Discloseable Transaction - Incorporation of a Joint Ventur..
5SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMI : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT: Updates on the Progress of the Qianhai Project ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group