Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar surges across board, oil-linked currencies fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 07:34am EDT
Saudi riyal, yuan, Turkish lira, pound, U.S. dollar, euro and Jordanian dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration

The U.S. dollar rose on Tuesday against most major currencies as investors sought a safe haven after a plunge in oil prices a day earlier.

U.S. crude oil futures moved into negative territory for the first time on Monday, as a sharp fall in global fuel use due to the coronavirus pandemic creates a supply glut and a shortage of storage capacity.

Oil-linked currencies like the Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar were Tuesday's worst-performing currencies, along with the Swedish crown, which is very sensitive to global economic stability.

"Today?s price falls, and the associated sell-off in oil-linked currencies such as CAD and NOK, suggests market participants are bracing for a deeper and longer (oil) supply glut," said Ranko Berich, head of market analysis at Monex Europe.

Graphic - Norwegian crown worst performing currency: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/yzdvxzdavxe/Norwegian%20crown%20worst%20performing%20currency.PNG

The Norwegian crown fell to a near one-month low of 10.6620 against the U.S. dollar and was last down 2.2% on the day <NOK=D3>. The Canadian dollar fell to a three-week low of $1.4265 and was trading last down 0.5% <CAD=D3>.

But with Norway's central bank buying NOK2 billion per day in April to prevent the crown weakening further, the currency remains somewhat supported on the demand side, analysts said.

The Swedish crown was down 0.5% at 10.08 <SEK=D3>.

A considerable decline was seen in the pound, too, as investors offloaded British assets to raise cash to cover losses resulting from the oil price collapse, according to Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research at Societe Generale.

"Potentially investors have to liquidate some of the positions they have just to cover the losses," he said, adding that because of Britain's current account deficit, sterling seemed an obvious choice.

Sterling was last down 0.7% at $1.2344 <GBP=D3>, having fallen earlier to a two-week low of $1.2315.

The mood among German investors improved in April as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Europe's largest economy seemed to have eased, a survey showed on Tuesday.

That left no trace on the euro, however, which was last down 0.4% at $1.0827 <EUR=EBS>.

"The euro is suffering as markets contemplate the increased borrowing that will be necessary to fund the recovery" from COVID-19, said Marshall Gittler, analyst at broker BDSwiss. European countries have been issuing debt to support their locked-down economies.

Against the safe-haven the Japanese yen, the dollar was last trading down 0.2% at 107.39 <JPY=EBS>.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was trading last at minus $6.3 per barrel, off a low of -$40 hit in New York trading.

The May contract expires on Tuesday. The more actively traded June contract was down at $16.58 a barrel.

Factory closures and travel curbs enforced to slow the pace of new coronavirus infections have triggered a collapse in oil prices. This is drawing money from commodity currencies and other risk assets to the safety of dollar-denominated assets.

By Olga Cotaga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51aGermany's KfW pays out 8.5 billion euros in coronavirus aid loans
RE
07:48aLockheed Martin quarterly revenue rises 9.2%
RE
07:48aNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : NORTH EAST REGION IS OPPOSED TO GWEDE MANTASHE's DECISION TO ALLOW MINES TO OPERATE 50% OF PRODUCTION
PU
07:47aChina to lower bad loan provisions for smaller banks - state media
RE
07:45aOil crash slams stocks, dollar gains as risk sentiment rolls over
RE
07:43aFRENCH COURT TO ISSUE VERDICT IN AMAZON CASE ON APRIL 24 : judge
RE
07:43aWHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION REGIONAL OFFICE FO : condoles death of staff in Myanmar, condemns targeting of health workers involved in COVID19 response
PU
07:42aItaly's GDP to fall 5% in first quarter, then 10% in second quarter - budget watchdog
RE
07:42aOil crash slams stocks, dollar gains as risk sentiment rolls over
RE
07:41aOil crash slams stocks, dollar gains as risk sentiment rolls over
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : U.S. oil futures plumb historic lows below zero, Brent plunges
2PEUGEOT : Peugeot maker PSA says demand to fall sharply, keeps margin goal
3SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
5DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group