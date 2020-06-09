Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar treads water as traders wait for Fed policy meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 10:55pm EDT
U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

By Stanley White

The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Wednesday amid some speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve could take steps to curb a recent rise in bond yields at its policy meeting.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars pulled back slightly against the greenback but sentiment remained positive as economic activity resumes in both countries following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

The main focus is a Fed policy meeting later on Wednesday. While no major changes are expected, recent rises in yields have pushed up the dollar due to increasing signs the U.S. economy is stabilising, but a full-fledged recovery from the coronavirus outbreak is still distant.

Some analysts are playing down the chance the Fed will adopt yield curve control to guide 10-year Treasury yields lower, but uncertainty about the outcome of the Fed meeting could keep the dollar under pressure.

"The Fed can afford to wait and see on yield curve control because the U.S. economy has gotten past the crisis phase and only just entered the healing phase," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"The markets got overly optimistic and are adjusting lower, but this is a good chance to buy the dollar on the dip."

The dollar was little changed at 107.72 yen <JPY=EBS> on Wednesday in Asia following a 0.6% decline in the previous session.

Against the British pound <GBP=D3>, the greenback traded at $1.2732, close to a three-month low.

The dollar bought 0.9512 Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> on Wednesday in Asia after falling 0.7% on Tuesday.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was little changed at 0.8270% on Wednesday. Long-term Treasury yields fell on Tuesday and the yield curve <US2US10=TWEB> flattened slightly as traders adjusted positions before the Fed meeting.

U.S. central bankers on Wednesday will also publish their first economic projections since the coronavirus pandemic set off a recession in February.

Estimates are expected to signal a collapse in output this year and near-zero interest rates for the next few years.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> pulled back from an 11-month high to trade at $0.6958, while the New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> fell from its strongest level since late January and settled at $0.6961.

The Antipodean currencies have been on a stellar run against the greenback due to hopes for economic recovery, prompting some investors to book profits.

Some traders are worried about a deterioration in diplomatic relations between Australia and China, which has also weighed on the Aussie.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Chinese yuan <CNY=CFXS> and the Korean won drifted higher against the dollar, but trading was subdued overall as investors avoided big moves before the Fed's meeting.

The euro <EUR=D3> traded at $1.1340. Against the pound, the common currency bought 89.10 pence, on course for a second day of gains.

Concerns about progress in trade talks between Britain and the European Union continue to hamper both the euro and the pound.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is scheduled to speak later on Wednesday, which may yield details that will help determine whether market sentiment will improve.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes and Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.30% 1.62769 Delayed Quote.0.73%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.14% 0.89035 Delayed Quote.4.99%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.13% 7.0675 Delayed Quote.1.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aDeputy FM holds talks with Hungarian Ambassador
PU
12:33aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Rediscount Rates for June 2020 and Loan Availments as of May 2020
PU
12:21aIndonesia central bank governor says stronger rupiah 'good for economy'
RE
12:18aKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Household Income and Expenditure Trends in the First Quarter of 2020
PU
12:16aAZTEC MINERALS : Highlights Top Priority Targets on the Cervantes Porphyry Gold-Copper Project in Sonora, Mexico
PU
12:16aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : The pandemic and a mild winter have delivered a historic shock to the global natural gas market
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/09SoftBank's Arm says China joint venture replaces CEO
RE
06/09LAND INFORMATION NEW ZEALAND : An overseas investor that purchased a property without Overseas Investment Office consent must pay $539,914.47 following a penalty judgment released by the High Court on 8 June 2020.
PU
06/09Japanese shares regain lost ground as growth stocks back in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pompeo chides HSBC for 'corporate kowtow' to Beijing
2NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
3FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : Japan's Fujifilm to spend $928 million to double capacity of Danish..
4NIFCO INC. : NIFCO : Notice of Convocation Annual General Meeting 2020
5Operation HOPE Announces a New Marshall Plan for National Economic Recovery
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group