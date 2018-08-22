Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar weakness lingers, U.S.-China trade talks in focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 02:34am CEST
A money changer counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange office in Izmir

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar sagged on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on monetary policy continued to weigh on the greenback and markets awaited U.S.-China trade talks and Federal Reserve minutes for directional cues.

Noticeable gainers against the dollar included the euro, which rose roughly 0.8 percent overnight, brushing a 12-day peak of $1.1601. It was little changed at $1.1572 <EUR=> in early Asian trade from its New York close.

President Trump told Reuters in an interview on Monday that he was "not thrilled" at the Fed's rate hikes, sparking the dollar's latest downturn.

"The euro was already regrouping from its recent rout and Trump's comments gave extra incentive for short positions to be covered in the market," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

The euro had stooped to a 13-1/2 month low of $1.1301 a week ago, hit by concerns that financial turmoil in Turkey could negatively affect European banks.

The single currency has since rebounded as the United States and China agreed to hold low-level trade talks, calming market nerves and reducing demand for the safe-haven dollar.

The U.S.-China trade talks are due to begin later on Wednesday in Washington.

"Market expectations may have exceeded the likely outcome from the trade talks, especially equities, which have gained significantly. The talks could end with little fanfare as they will not be conducted at a high level," Ishikawa at IG Securities said.

The benchmark S&P 500 touched a record high on Tuesday and equaled its longest-ever bull-market run, buoyed by strong earnings reports in the consumer sector and relative calm in the trade dispute between the United States and China. [.N]

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies <.DXY> was a shade lower at 95.211 after losing 0.7 percent the previous day. It fell to 95.070 on Tuesday, its lowest since Aug. 9.

The pound was steady at $1.2904 <GBP=D3> and in close reach of the two-week high of $1.2924 scaled the previous day.

Sterling surged 0.8 percent on Tuesday after Britain's chief Brexit negotiator, Dominic Raab, said the country is still confident it can reach an exit deal with the European Union in October.

The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to $0.7326 <AUD=D4> after advancing 0.4 percent overnight on the back of the dollar's broad weakness.

Offshore Chinese yuan <CNH=D4> was a touch weaker at 6.832 per dollar after gaining 0.1 percent the previous day.

The dollar was down 0.25 percent at 110.06 yen <JPY=>. It had weakened to 109.775 overnight, its lowest since late June.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.25% 25822.29 Delayed Quote.4.21%
NASDAQ 100 0.35% 7397.2257 Delayed Quote.15.34%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.49% 7859.173 Delayed Quote.13.22%
S&P 500 0.21% 2862.92 Real-time Quote.6.86%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.58% 95.34 End-of-day quote.3.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25aOil rises on U.S. crude inventories, Iran sanctions worries
RE
03:23aJapan, China seek to restart, expand FX swap line in sign of warming ties
RE
03:21aMexico's new government wants fintech, banks to help financial inclusion
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12aEUROBODALLA SHIRE COUNCIL : Free household problem waste drop-off for recycling | Surf Beach
PU
03:07aHAMPSHIRE PARK DISTRICT : New Plans for Tuscany Woods Park
PU
03:03aPaul Manafort Guilty of Eight Counts of Fraud--12th Update
DJ
03:02aCOLLIER COUNTY FL : Traffic Enforcement Spots
PU
02:57aROGER F WICKER : Wicker Supports EPA’s Affordable Clean Energy Rule
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
2CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : American cuts 2nd U.S.-China flight on fuel cost, rivalry
3TURKIYE HALK BANKASI A.S. : TURKIYE HALK BANKASI : Business groups urge Trump, Erdogan to meet as dispute hits..
4UNILEVER (NL) : COLOR COSMETICS MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, KEY GROWTH FACTORS, ONGOING TRENDS, MARKET PERSPECTIVE A..
5RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION : MEDICAL ELECTRONICS 2018 MARKET SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH AND TOP KEY PLAYER GROWT..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.