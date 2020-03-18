Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar wobbles as liquidity measures seem to ease funding squeeze

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:03am EDT

The dollar edged down on Wednesday amid signs central bank measures were beginning to ease some of the funding squeeze, although it retained most of its whopping overnight gains on mounting fears about the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The pound and safe-haven yen made the best efforts at recovery, with the pound gaining 0.5% to $1.2110 and the yen up 0.5% to 107.18 per dollar.

The Australian dollar scraped back over $0.60 and the New Zealand dollar rose 0.3%, after being trampled in the dollar's tear. [AUD/]

Yet all majors are well below week-ago levels as investors sell nearly everything for dollars and businesses draw down loans and hoard cash to ride out the crisis.

The world is adopting a war footing as the pandemic spreads and country after country announces draconian lockdowns. The virus has killed over 8,000 people globally, while the total number of cases is approaching 200,000, a Reuters tally shows.

"The newsflow is about as fluid as we have seen," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

"It mirrors that of the (2008) financial crisis if not worse ... it's very difficult to deal with this and I think FX traders don't really know where to look at the moment."

Wednesday's tentative moves in the currency market reflected some early signs that massive central bank liquidity measures were beginning to service some of the demand for dollars.

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday made its biggest injection of dollar funds since 2008, offering $30.272 billion in 84-day dollar funding as part of a pledge from six big central banks to offer discount dollar credit.

As a result, the spread on dollar/yen cross currency swaps <JPYCBS3M=> narrowed on Wednesday to around -58 basis points from 120 basis points a day ago.

Three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swap spreads <EURCBS3M=ICAP> also fell back overnight to 39 basis points from as high as 120 basis points.

The euro bobbled between flat and a little firmer at $1.1021 and against a basket of currencies <=USD> the dollar was a tad weaker at 99.289.

Nevertheless, few expect the dollar demand to disappear, or for languishing export-exposed currencies to rebound far.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> has lost more than 14% against the greenback this year and fell below 60 cents for the first time since 2003 overnight. It last sat at $0.6019, and the kiwi <NZD=D3> stood at $0.5959.

Traders have also been watching volatility in the U.S. Treasury market to get a sense of the demand for dollars.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries soared 34 basis points overnight, the largest single-day rise since 2004 - further illustrating how massive selling is testing liquidity in even the deepest and broadest markets. [US/]

"It all stems from a shortage of US dollars," said Gunter Seeger, senior vice president in investment-grade fixed income at New York asset manager PineBridge Investments.

"People are very, very nervous," Seeger said.

"Everyone's nervous about the virus, about oil prices, about their job, about everything."

By Tom Westbrook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52aSouth Korea to boost dollar supply to ease economic pressures
RE
01:49aGovernments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts
RE
01:42aAsian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact - Thomson Reuters/INSEAD
RE
01:42aWall Street tempers begin to flare over coronavirus work-from-home policy
RE
01:27aNJUA NEW JERSEY UTILITIES ASSOCIATION : Statement from Thomas R. Churchelow, Esq., President, New Jersey Utilities Association on Utility Companies' Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05aDollar wobbles as liquidity measures seem to ease funding squeeze
RE
01:03aDollar wobbles as liquidity measures seem to ease funding squeeze
RE
12:57aBank of Japan will ease again if virus damage to economy deepens - Kuroda
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla plant can't run normally in coronavirus shutdown..
5AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group