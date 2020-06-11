Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Dollar, yen rise on Fed's bleak view, U.S. stock market drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 02:00pm EDT
A U.S. Dollar banknote

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

The safe-haven dollar, yen and Swiss franc gained on Thursday as U.S. stocks fell sharply amid diminished expectations that the global economy would recover swiftly from the coronavirus pandemic.

The yen rose to a one-month high against the dollar, while the Swiss franc climbed to a fresh three-month peak.

The dollar index, though, was higher on the day, as investors sold currencies associated with risk-taking such as the euro, sterling and the Australian dollar.

The market took its cue from the U.S. stock market, which in early afternoon trading was down sharply.

"This historic gain in equities is getting a reality check. There are some concerns about re-infections, but my thought is that today is not so much different from the beginning of the week," said John Doyle, vice president of trading and dealing at Tempus Inc. in Washington.

"But perhaps because of how fast and how hard equities have gone up and the dollar has gone down, traders are looking for an excuse to take profits and take them off their highs and the dollar off their lows," he added.

Since late May, with better-than-expected economic data and as economies and U.S. states started to re-open, the dollar has fallen 3.5% against the currency basket.

Safe-haven currencies earlier gained ground after the Federal Reserve issued a dire outlook on Wednesday.

The Fed, after a two-day meeting, signaled it plans years of extraordinary support for the U.S. economy, which policymakers project will shrink by 6.5% in 2020, with the unemployment at 9.3%.

Investors were also worried about new coronavirus infections as the world gradually reopened following shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

In the United States, new infections are rising slightly after five weeks of declines, according to a Reuters analysis. Part of the increase is due to more testing, which hit a record high on June 5 of 545,690 tests in a single day but has since fallen.

In early afternoon trading, the dollar fell 0.3% against the yen to 106.76 yen <JPY=EBS>, after earlier dropping to a one-month trough.

The dollar also slid to a three-month low versus the Swiss franc of 0.9399 franc <CHF=EBS>, and was last down 0.3% at 0.9412 franc.

Against a basket of currencies, <=USD>, however, the dollar rose 0.4% to 96.556, led by gains versus the euro. The euro dropped 0.5% to $1.1315 <EUR=EBS>.

High-beta currencies heavily geared toward global growth, such as the Australian dollar <AUD=D3> and the Norwegian crown, <NOK=D3> led losers, falling more than 1% against the dollar.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.38% 0.93294 Delayed Quote.2.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.87% 73.322 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.29% 1.06673 Delayed Quote.2.37%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -1.83% 0.64645 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.73% 0.68625 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.89% 1.83845 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.01% 134.816 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.49% 78.583 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -5.37% 25509.15 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 1.21% 1.64974 Delayed Quote.2.21%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.69% 120.958 Delayed Quote.0.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.56% 1.13209 Delayed Quote.1.07%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.05% 0.8815 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
NASDAQ 100 -3.73% 9709.525288 Delayed Quote.15.59%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.97% 9613.986037 Delayed Quote.11.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -1.56% 68.726 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
S&P 500 -4.69% 3037.59 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.71% 0.405 End-of-day quote.-45.27%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.14% 106.847 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
02:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks plunge on dire economic forecasts and pandemic resurgence
RE
02:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar, yen rise on Fed's bleak view, U.S. stock market drop
RE
02:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar, yen rise on Fed's bleak view, U.S. stock market drop
RE
01:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tumble as Investors Grow Jittery
DJ
01:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow plunges 1,400 points in market upheaval
RE
12:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tumble as Investors Grow Jittery
DJ
11:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tumble as Investors Grow Jittery
DJ
10:29aEUROPE : European shares run red on Fed's reality check, second-wave virus fears
RE
09:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tumble as Investors Grow Jittery
DJ
09:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tumble as Investors Grow Jittery
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways turns to Damien H..
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group