Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dollar, yen supported as caution prevails on mixed trade signals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 08:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. Dollar and Japan Yen notes

The dollar and the safe-haven yen found support on Wednesday as a lack of clarity on U.S.-China trade talks kept investors cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.

Moves were slight as jaded traders again weighed mixed messages on trade, with more upbeat reports offset by U.S. President Donald Trump delivering yet another warning of more tariffs if talks fail.

After falling overnight, the greenback rose a little on the Australian dollar <AUD=D3> to $0.6824 and on the New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> to $0.6426.

It was marginally higher against the euro at $1.1077 and against a basket of currencies the dollar last traded a little stronger at 97.862.

The yen, regarded as a safe-haven by virtue of Japan's status as the world's biggest creditor, touched 108.37 per dollar, its highest since Friday.

"It's a very slightly risk-averse day," said Westpac FX analyst Imre Spiezer. "There's a slightly cautious tone and mixed messages from the trade war negotiations."

The United States and China have been locked in tit-for-tat tariff hikes that have dented the global economy.

Hopes for progress on the dispute had risen overnight when Bloomberg reported that negotiations, which failed in May, would be considered a baseline in deciding what U.S. tariffs on China would be rolled back.

However, speaking at a cabinet meeting at the White House overnight, Trump noted that China was "moving along," but any deal would need to be one he liked.

"If we don't make a deal with China, I'll just raise the tariffs even higher," he told a room filled with senior U.S. officials.

The U.S. Senate's unanimous passage of a bill aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong amid a crackdown on demonstrations was also seen likely to raise tensions between the negotiating parties.

The Chinese yuan - the currency most sensitive to the trade dispute - dropped to a two-week low of 7.0335 per dollar in offshore trade early in the Asian day.

Traders and analysts also widely expect China will cut its new benchmark lending rate when it is fixed at 0130 GMT.

Elsewhere, the British pound fell slightly overnight after an inconclusive election debate between Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who leads in the polls, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

It was steady at $1.2919 in Asian trade.

The release of the Fed minutes from October are the next major scheduled event for markets, with investors looking for insight into the reasoning for last month's rate cut.

"In particular, clues for whether October was a 'hawkish cut,' with a high bar for any further easing, or a 'dovish pause' with a bias for more easing...will be sought," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy for Mizuho Banlk in Singapore.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.03% 0.90542 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.10% 73.928 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.11% 1.06163 Delayed Quote.1.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.08% 0.67503 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.10% 0.68166 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.06% 1.89332 Delayed Quote.4.75%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.18% 139.974 Delayed Quote.0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.06% 81.65 Delayed Quote.2.29%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.04% 1.62426 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.14% 0.85784 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.07% 120.083 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.02% 0.913 Delayed Quote.1.73%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -12.50% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.18% 69.63 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 30.93% 127 End-of-day quote.252.78%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.02% 7.0338 Delayed Quote.1.97%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.00% 108.453 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Tourist numbers to Myanmar rise
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pCARL ICAHN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
09:10pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AGM Presentation
PU
09:03pChina-Bahrain venture fund targets Middle East tech market
RE
09:00pChina central bank cuts lending benchmark slightly, as expected
RE
08:59pChina central bank cuts lending benchmark slightly, as expected
RE
08:56pU.S. Fed approves merger between BB&T, SunTrust Banks
RE
08:55pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Results of Meeting
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..
2Asia shares numbed by trade noise, oil takes a spill
3Qualcomm expects 5G phone sales to double in 2021
4Canada's largest railroad hit by strike, putting Trudeau in hot seat
5Alibaba will raise up to $12.9 billion in Hong Kong listing - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group