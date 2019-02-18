Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction : Marks Significant Milestones in 2019

When Dolly Parton created her Stampede Dinner Attraction, she envisioned
a unique entertainment experience for families, combining a spectacular
show with a delicious home-cooked meal. She wanted it to be “The Most
Fun Place to Eat” anywhere – a place where memories are made that folks
hold onto for a lifetime.
Dolly Parton's Stampede in Branson, Missouri celebrates its 25th season in 2019.
Fast forward to February 22, 2019, and the now world-famous dinner
attraction is celebrating 25 years in Branson with a show sure to remind
guests why it’s long been a family favorite of visitors to the area. The
new season combines the talented Stampede cast of performers that
includes 32 magnificent horses, a Stampeding herd of buffalo, a westward
cattle drive of longhorn steer, along with hilarious racing pigs. The
show lineup also features a friendly competition, foot-stomping music,
the crowd favorite “Canine Capers” rescue dog relay, and an amazing
celebration of the spirit of America. This all unfolds while guests
enjoy a fabulous four-course feast consisting of Stampede’s original
creamy vegetable soup, homemade biscuit, a whole rotisserie chicken,
hickory-smoked barbequed pork loin, buttery corn on the cob, herb-basted
potato, Stampede’s own specialty dessert and unlimited tea, coffee and
Coca-Cola products.
10-Millionth Guest
A significant milestone will occur this spring when the Stampede in
Branson welcomes its 10-millionth guest. General manager, Bryan
Cossiboom commented, “It’s hard to imagine feeding and entertaining
10-million folks, even over 25 seasons, and we look forward to honoring
that special guest.”
25 Years of Memories
During this Silver Anniversary season, Dolly Parton’s Stampede is
celebrating 25 Years of Memories. Guests are encouraged to share
their fondest memories, photographs and videos of favorite Stampede
experiences, children’s funny reactions and heartfelt moments. All these
memories will be showcased on the Stampede’s social media.
About World Choice Investments:
Founded in 1988, World Choice Investments, LLC, doing business as Dolly
Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show,
Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud, Smoky Mountain Opry, The Comedy Barn
Theater, and Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Café, operates dinner attraction
venues and restaurants for family fun and adventure in Pigeon Forge,
Tennessee; Branson, Missouri; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Our
dinner shows feature special effects, musical productions, live animals
and a four-course family feast.
