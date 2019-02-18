Log in
Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction : Marks Significant Milestones in 2019

02/18/2019

25 Years and 10 Million Guests

When Dolly Parton created her Stampede Dinner Attraction, she envisioned a unique entertainment experience for families, combining a spectacular show with a delicious home-cooked meal. She wanted it to be “The Most Fun Place to Eat” anywhere – a place where memories are made that folks hold onto for a lifetime.

Dolly Parton's Stampede in Branson, Missouri celebrates its 25th season in 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fast forward to February 22, 2019, and the now world-famous dinner attraction is celebrating 25 years in Branson with a show sure to remind guests why it’s long been a family favorite of visitors to the area. The new season combines the talented Stampede cast of performers that includes 32 magnificent horses, a Stampeding herd of buffalo, a westward cattle drive of longhorn steer, along with hilarious racing pigs. The show lineup also features a friendly competition, foot-stomping music, the crowd favorite “Canine Capers” rescue dog relay, and an amazing celebration of the spirit of America. This all unfolds while guests enjoy a fabulous four-course feast consisting of Stampede’s original creamy vegetable soup, homemade biscuit, a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbequed pork loin, buttery corn on the cob, herb-basted potato, Stampede’s own specialty dessert and unlimited tea, coffee and Coca-Cola products.

10-Millionth Guest

A significant milestone will occur this spring when the Stampede in Branson welcomes its 10-millionth guest. General manager, Bryan Cossiboom commented, “It’s hard to imagine feeding and entertaining 10-million folks, even over 25 seasons, and we look forward to honoring that special guest.”

25 Years of Memories

During this Silver Anniversary season, Dolly Parton’s Stampede is celebrating 25 Years of Memories. Guests are encouraged to share their fondest memories, photographs and videos of favorite Stampede experiences, children’s funny reactions and heartfelt moments. All these memories will be showcased on the Stampede’s social media.

About World Choice Investments:

Founded in 1988, World Choice Investments, LLC, doing business as Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud, Smoky Mountain Opry, The Comedy Barn Theater, and Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Café, operates dinner attraction venues and restaurants for family fun and adventure in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Branson, Missouri; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Our dinner shows feature special effects, musical productions, live animals and a four-course family feast.


