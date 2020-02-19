Dolly Parton's Stampede : in Branson Adds ‘Tall' New Experience

“Rumble in the Treetops” Lumberjack Relay highlights new competition

When Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Branson, Missouri, opens for its 26th season on Feb. 21, guests will find an exciting new feature along with the much-loved line-up of equestrian showmanship, comedic capers, friendly competition and audience interaction that guests have loved for decades. The most-visited dinner attraction in the world, this high-energy spectacular combines a signature style of entertainment and a fabulous feast that create a truly immersive guest experience.

Dolly Parton's Stampede opens for its 26th season on Feb. 21 in Branson, Missouri. (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2020, Dolly Parton’s Stampede takes the competition up a notch – a tall notch high in the treetops, that is – with an exciting new feature, “Rumble in the Treetops.” Stampede guests will thrill at the strength and agility of skilled lumberjack teams as they climb, chop, saw and log roll their way through a four-event Lumberjack Adventure.

“Last season, we celebrated our 25th season in Branson and welcomed our 10 millionth guest,” said Bryan Cossiboom, Dolly Parton’s Stampede General Manager. “We’re always adding new highlights for our guests to experience, and we think our new ‘Rumble in the Treetops’ will provide exciting memories folks will remember long after they return home.”

From the moment guests arrive, there are memories to be made around every corner. Guests can start by visiting the signature Horse Walk to snap a picture with a few of the show’s stars. Before the main attraction begins, the evening kicks off in the Stampede’s Carriage Room with the talents of the White River Wranglers. This award-winning, fun-loving band of brothers takes guests on a musical journey through the history of Ozark Mountain music with folk tunes, early country classics and hard-driving bluegrass.

The main show begins with an introduction to the talented cast of performers, who lead the show’s 32 magnificent horses through the performance. The true stars of the show challenge each other in barrel races, tricks and other friendly competition. Stampede also showcases a thundering herd of buffalo, a westward cattle drive of longhorn steer and hilarious racing pigs. The show lineup also features friendly competitions, foot-stomping music, and a crowd favorite: the “Canine Capers” rescue dog relay.

As competitions get underway in the show, guests may find their hands full, enjoying the attraction’s signature four-course feast, and must stomp their feet to “applaud.” Starting with the Stampede’s original creamy vegetable soup and homemade biscuit, guests will enjoy a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbequed pork loin, buttery corn on the cob, a herb-basted potato, the Stampede’s own specialty desert and unlimited beverages, including Coca-Cola® products. Vegetarian and gluten-free meals are available upon request.

To conclude the Stampede experience, applause fills the arena as the talented riders and their horses come center-stage for a patriotic red, white and blue salute to the spirit of America. Many guests will want to stick around after the show to snap pictures with the Stampede’s talented performers and their magnificent horses.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede recently was recognized as Best Branson Show by 417 Magazine readers for 2020; they also received this honor in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Show times and reservations are available by calling 417.336.3000 or visiting www.dpstampede.com.

About World Choice Investments: Founded in 1988, World Choice Investments, LLC, doing business as Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud, Smoky Mountain Opry, The Comedy Barn Theater, and Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Café, operates dinner show venues, theaters, and restaurants for family fun and adventure in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Branson, Missouri; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Our dinner shows feature special effects, musical productions, live animals and a four-course family feast.

