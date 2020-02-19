Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dolly Parton's Stampede : in Branson Adds ‘Tall' New Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 11:02am EST

“Rumble in the Treetops” Lumberjack Relay highlights new competition

When Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Branson, Missouri, opens for its 26th season on Feb. 21, guests will find an exciting new feature along with the much-loved line-up of equestrian showmanship, comedic capers, friendly competition and audience interaction that guests have loved for decades. The most-visited dinner attraction in the world, this high-energy spectacular combines a signature style of entertainment and a fabulous feast that create a truly immersive guest experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005163/en/

Dolly Parton's Stampede opens for its 26th season on Feb. 21 in Branson, Missouri. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dolly Parton's Stampede opens for its 26th season on Feb. 21 in Branson, Missouri. (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2020, Dolly Parton’s Stampede takes the competition up a notch – a tall notch high in the treetops, that is – with an exciting new feature, “Rumble in the Treetops.” Stampede guests will thrill at the strength and agility of skilled lumberjack teams as they climb, chop, saw and log roll their way through a four-event Lumberjack Adventure.

“Last season, we celebrated our 25th season in Branson and welcomed our 10 millionth guest,” said Bryan Cossiboom, Dolly Parton’s Stampede General Manager. “We’re always adding new highlights for our guests to experience, and we think our new ‘Rumble in the Treetops’ will provide exciting memories folks will remember long after they return home.”

From the moment guests arrive, there are memories to be made around every corner. Guests can start by visiting the signature Horse Walk to snap a picture with a few of the show’s stars. Before the main attraction begins, the evening kicks off in the Stampede’s Carriage Room with the talents of the White River Wranglers. This award-winning, fun-loving band of brothers takes guests on a musical journey through the history of Ozark Mountain music with folk tunes, early country classics and hard-driving bluegrass.

The main show begins with an introduction to the talented cast of performers, who lead the show’s 32 magnificent horses through the performance. The true stars of the show challenge each other in barrel races, tricks and other friendly competition. Stampede also showcases a thundering herd of buffalo, a westward cattle drive of longhorn steer and hilarious racing pigs. The show lineup also features friendly competitions, foot-stomping music, and a crowd favorite: the “Canine Capers” rescue dog relay.

As competitions get underway in the show, guests may find their hands full, enjoying the attraction’s signature four-course feast, and must stomp their feet to “applaud.” Starting with the Stampede’s original creamy vegetable soup and homemade biscuit, guests will enjoy a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbequed pork loin, buttery corn on the cob, a herb-basted potato, the Stampede’s own specialty desert and unlimited beverages, including Coca-Cola® products. Vegetarian and gluten-free meals are available upon request.

To conclude the Stampede experience, applause fills the arena as the talented riders and their horses come center-stage for a patriotic red, white and blue salute to the spirit of America. Many guests will want to stick around after the show to snap pictures with the Stampede’s talented performers and their magnificent horses.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede recently was recognized as Best Branson Show by 417 Magazine readers for 2020; they also received this honor in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Show times and reservations are available by calling 417.336.3000 or visiting www.dpstampede.com.

About World Choice Investments: Founded in 1988, World Choice Investments, LLC, doing business as Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud, Smoky Mountain Opry, The Comedy Barn Theater, and Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Café, operates dinner show venues, theaters, and restaurants for family fun and adventure in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Branson, Missouri; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Our dinner shows feature special effects, musical productions, live animals and a four-course family feast.

- bransonstampede2020-


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aNational Advertising Division Recommends Discontinuation of Claims that 2020 Jeep Gladiator has "Best-in-Class" Payload and Towing Capacity
PR
11:25aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE : Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million Bought Deal
EQ
11:25aChina Buys Danish Robots to Fight Coronavirus
BU
11:24aAMERICAN BATTERY METALS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24aLOPE LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for Violations of Federal Securities Laws
GL
11:23aSPR LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
GL
11:22aSHERWIN WILLIAMS : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 18.6%, to $1.34
DJ
11:20aGENMAB : Compensation Report 2019
PU
11:20aCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Collaborates with Karma Wellness Water to Launch New Marketing Campaign
PU
11:20aSOPHOS : BlackRock Group - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3'MADE IN RUSSIA' PASSENGER JET FINDS A SINGLE BUYER: Aeroflot
4Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group