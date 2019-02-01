Dolly's Dinner Theater Company Purchases Fee Hedrick Entertainment

Acquisition includes Comedy Barn, Hatfield & McCoy and Smoky Mountain
Opry
World Choice Investments, the operating partner of Dolly Parton’s dinner
theaters, will expand its dinner theater holdings to seven with the
purchase of three theaters and a restaurant from David Fee and Jim
Hedrick’s Fee Hedrick Entertainment in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Parton’s
enterprise now operates spectacular shows in Branson, Missouri, and
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and with the purchase, five theater
attractions in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
“My theater production company just purchased Fee Hedrick Entertainment,
and I am so excited to have more family entertainment to present to our
guests in Pigeon Forge. In 2019, we’ll operate Comedy Barn, Hatfield &
McCoy and Smoky Mountain Opry in the same way folks have come to
remember them,” Dolly said. “David, Jim and their team have done a great
job with these shows through the years and, for now, we don’t plan to
change anything. They are fun family entertainment, and that is the
business I’m in.”
The terms of the purchase are private but Fee and Fred Hardwick of World
Choice Investments stressed this is a win-win for both companies.
“David Fee and his staff have been great competition for us over the
years,” Fred Hardwick, Chairman of the Board of World Choice
Investments, said. “He produces high quality, successful shows. As Dolly
said, this is an opportunity to expand our portfolio of theaters in
Pigeon Forge with quality family entertainment. We will also continue to
expand our own brands like Pirates Voyage - opening this year in Pigeon
Forge.” WCI had previously announced it planned to open Pirates Voyage
in Pigeon Forge adjacent to The Island in time for the summer tourism
season.
“All of these theaters provide a great opportunity for us to package our
shows in an affordable way and to focus with Dollywood to bring people
to the area,” Hardwick said. “Dolly’s enthusiastic leadership will
continue to focus on bringing the best in entertainment in an affordable
way for the families visiting the Smoky Mountains.”
For more information and tickets, go to www.dinnershowtickets.com.
