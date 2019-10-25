Dolores Huerta Leads Town Hall on Gentrification and the Los Angeles Latinx Community

Saturday, Oct. 26th 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm

California State University, Los Angeles

Tomorrow, Saturday, October 26th, Housing Is A Human Right, the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will host, “Empowering La Communidad”, a community town hall on gentrification and its effects on Los Angeles’s latinx communities, with special keynote speaker, labor and civil rights icon, Dolores Huerta.

Tickets were free but have now sold out.

Guests will enjoy pastries and refreshments with a panel of leaders from the housing justice movement and a special keynote talk by Huerta. We'll discuss strategies to fight the loss of historic Los Angeles communities and the displacement of latinx residents.

What: “Empowering La Comunidad” - Gentrification Town Hall

Where: Cal State University, 5151 State University Dr., Los Angeles

When: Saturday, October 26th, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Who: Hosted by Rene Moya, Director, Housing Is A Human Right, the Rental Affordability Act campaign

Keynote speech by Dolores Huerta, Founder & President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and Cofounder of the United Farm Workers of America with Cesar Chavez

Special remarks by James Rojas, Founder of the Latino Urban Forum

Panelists Include:

Elena Popp , Executive Director of the Eviction Defense Network (EDN)

, Executive Director of the Eviction Defense Network (EDN) Trinidad Ruiz , Organizer, Los Angeles Tenants Union (LATU)

, Organizer, Los Angeles Tenants Union (LATU) Magally “Maga” Miranda Alcázar, PhD candidate in Chicana/o Studies at UCLA, Eugene Cota-Robles Fellow, and Ford Foundation Predoctoral Fellow

René Christian Moya said: “Housing Is A Human Right and the entire AIDS Healthcare Foundation family are honored to host the legendary Dolores Huerta at our Cal State town hall on gentrification, and we very much look forward to engaging in a special conversation on housing affordability, a topic that is pressing for the majority of Californians heading into the holiday season.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005542/en/