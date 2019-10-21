Domain Computer Services : Announces SOC2 Renewal, One of Few Certified MSPs

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year for Domain Computer Services has been one of thriving excellence and growth. We are proud to announce that we have renewed our SOC2 (System and Organization Controls) Certification. Less than 1% of MSPs have this certification, so by completing it we are able to show the standardization of our information security policies and have outside accountability. You can read more about the importance of SOC2 Certification in this article written by one of our own employees, Haley Clark.

We also have continued to make strides in our community by hosting events to get to know our local business leaders. In August, Domain hosted a Summer Social networking event at Topgolf, where business professionals got to connect with others while taking a swing in the open field. Domain also hosted the (ISC)2 NJ Chapter Cyber Security Meeting the same month.

Outside of our own continuous business development, we would like to highlight our employees' achievements as well. Anthony DeGraw, Director of Partnerships at Domain, recently took the lead in launching our very own podcast, "Discussions by Domain," dedicated to helping business leaders in the northeast connect with experts in their backyard. You can find all of our past episodes on our website and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn for updates. Anthony also had the privilege of being a part of the Rutgers Cyber Security Certificate Program Expert Panel on Audit and Compliance this September. Anthony is an Advisory Board Member for the program.

Also in September, members of the Domain team attended the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) Women Business Leaders Forum. Our Marketing Director, Adel Strauss, was chosen to speak during the panel discussion on the topic Learning to Lead. "You have to teach them. You have to empower them," Adel stated. "We can get so much more done together if I can take the time now to teach you how to do it, and teach you how to do it right." Adel serves as a leader not only to the Domain Marketing Team, but to her local community as well.

We are looking forward to our upcoming networking event in November at Bowlero. If you are interested in joining us in the future, give us a call. We welcome all business professionals looking to make connections in the community.

