Domestic Liquidity Growth Eases in February

04/27/2020 | 02:18am EDT

04.27.2020

Preliminary data before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine show that domestic liquidity (M3) grew by 10.9 percent year-on-year to about ₱12.8 trillion in February. This was slower than the 12.0-percent (revised) expansion in the previous month. On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, M3 decreased by 0.3 percent.

Demand for credit remained the principal driver of money supply growth. Domestic claims grew by 10.3 percent in February from 11.7 percent in January due mainly to the sustained growth in credit to the private sector. Loans for production activities continued to be driven by lending to key sectors such as real estate activities; financial and insurance activities; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; information and communication; and construction. Loans for household consumption remained robust due mainly to faster growth in motor vehicle loans during the month. Meanwhile, net claims on the central government grew by 18.4 percent in February, slower than the 31.8-percent (revised) growth in the previous month, due in part to the increase in deposits by the National Government with the BSP.

Net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms expanded by 9.6 percent year-on-year in February, following an 8.7-percent growth in the previous month. The BSP's NFA position improved in February relative to January, reflecting the increase in gross international reserves. The NFA of banks also expanded, albeit at a slower pace relative to the previous month, as growth in banks' foreign assets rose on account of higher interbank loans and deposits with other banks.

Going forward, the BSP will remain vigilant in monitoring domestic liquidity and credit dynamics amid significant disruptions to economic activity. The BSP reassures the public of its commitment and readiness to deploy its full range of instruments to ensure that liquidity and credit remain adequate amid the ongoing health crisis.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:17:03 UTC
