Domestic producer price index (D-PPI) increased by 5.53% on annual basis, increased by 1.54% on monthly basis

D-PPI (2003=100) increased by 1.54% on monthly basis, increased by 6.15% on December of the previous year basis, increased by 5.53% on same month of the previous year basis and increased by 9.14% on the twelve months moving averages basis in May 2020.

D-PPI annual rate of change (%), May 2020



Manufacturing increased by 4.98% annually

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 3.63% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 4.98% for manufacturing, increased by 14.49% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 6.61% for water supply, annually.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 6.09% for intermediate goods, increased by 14.90% for durable consumer goods, increased by 9.01% for non-durable consumer goods, decreased by 11.92% for energy, increased by 10.27% for capital goods, annually.

D-PPI annual rate of changes (%), May 2020



Manufacturing increased by 1.62% monthly

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry decreased by 1.74% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 1.62% for manufacturing, increased by 2.46% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, decreased by 0.61% for water supply, monthly.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 1.52% for intermediate goods, increased by 2.44% for durable consumer goods, increased by 1.45% for non-durable consumer goods, increased by 1.73% for energy, increased by 1.34% for capital goods, monthly.

D-PPI monthly rate of changes (%), May 2020



The highest annual decrease was in crude petroleum and natural gas by 61.57%

The highest rates of annual decrease in D-PPI by subdivisions of industry were the indices for crude petroleum and natural gas by 61.57%, for coke and refined petroleum products by 51.27%. On the other hand the highest rates of annual increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were for metal ores by 23.24%, for tobacco products by 22.38%, for other manufactured goods by 20.55%.

Annual rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), May 2020



The highest monthly decrease was in crude petroleum and natural gas by 32.31%

The highest rates of monthly decrease in D-PPI by subdivisions of industry were index for crude petroleum and natural gas by 32.31%, for leather and related products by 1.56%, for water; water treatment and supply services by 0.61%. On the other hand the highest rates of monthly increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were coke and refined petroleum products by 4.93%, for paper and paper products by 4.54%, for printing and recording services by 3.57%

Monthly rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), May 2020



The next release on this subject will be on July 03, 2020.

