Domestic producer price index (D-PPI) increased by 6.17% on annual basis, increased by 0.69% on monthly basis

D-PPI (2003=100) increased by 0.69% on monthly basis, increased by 6.89% on December of the previous year basis, increased by 6.17% on same month of the previous year basis and increased by 7.74% on the twelve months moving averages basis in June 2020.

D-PPI annual rate of change (%), June 2020

Manufacturing increased by 5.99% annually

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 4.19% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 5.99% for manufacturing, increased by 9.40% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 7.30% for water supply, annually.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 6.14% for intermediate goods, increased by 13.04% for durable consumer goods, increased by 8.00% for non-durable consumer goods, decreased by 5.00% for energy, increased by 11.57% for capital goods, annually.

D-PPI annual rate of changes (%), June 2020

Manufacturing increased by 0.51% monthly

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 1.05% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 0.51% for manufacturing, increased by 3.03% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 1.08% for water supply, monthly.

The indices of main industrial groups; decreased by 0.55% for intermediate goods, decreased by 0.42% for durable consumer goods, increased by 0.15% for non-durable consumer goods, increased by 8.48% for energy, increased by 0.83% for capital goods, monthly.

D-PPI monthly rate of changes (%), June 2020

The highest annual decrease was in crude petroleum and natural gas by 55.59%

The highest rates of annual decrease in D-PPI by subdivisions of industry were the indices for crude petroleum and natural gas by 55.59%, for coke and refined petroleum products by 28.24%. On the other hand the highest rates of annual increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were for metal ores by 23.35%, for tobacco products by 22.64%, for other manufactured goods by 19.53%.

Annual rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), June 2020

The highest monthly decrease was in other transport equipment by 5.14%

The highest rates of monthly decrease in D-PPI by subdivisions of industry were index for other transport equipment by 5.14%, for paper and paper products by 3.14%, for basic metals by 1.02%. On the other hand the highest rates of monthly increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were coke and refined petroleum products by 29.89%, for crude petroleum and natural gas by 20.70%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 3.03%

Monthly rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), June 2020



The next release on this subject will be on August 04, 2020.

