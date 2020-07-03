Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Domestic Producer Price Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT
Domestic producer price index (D-PPI) increased by 6.17% on annual basis, increased by 0.69% on monthly basis
D-PPI (2003=100) increased by 0.69% on monthly basis, increased by 6.89% on December of the previous year basis, increased by 6.17% on same month of the previous year basis and increased by 7.74% on the twelve months moving averages basis in June 2020.
D-PPI rate of changes (%), June 2020

D-PPI annual rate of change (%), June 2020

Manufacturing increased by 5.99% annually

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 4.19% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 5.99% for manufacturing, increased by 9.40% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 7.30% for water supply, annually.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 6.14% for intermediate goods, increased by 13.04% for durable consumer goods, increased by 8.00% for non-durable consumer goods, decreased by 5.00% for energy, increased by 11.57% for capital goods, annually.
D-PPI annual rate of changes (%), June 2020

Manufacturing increased by 0.51% monthly
D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 1.05% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 0.51% for manufacturing, increased by 3.03% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 1.08% for water supply, monthly.
The indices of main industrial groups; decreased by 0.55% for intermediate goods, decreased by 0.42% for durable consumer goods, increased by 0.15% for non-durable consumer goods, increased by 8.48% for energy, increased by 0.83% for capital goods, monthly.
D-PPI monthly rate of changes (%), June 2020

The highest annual decrease was in crude petroleum and natural gas by 55.59%
The highest rates of annual decrease in D-PPI by subdivisions of industry were the indices for crude petroleum and natural gas by 55.59%, for coke and refined petroleum products by 28.24%. On the other hand the highest rates of annual increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were for metal ores by 23.35%, for tobacco products by 22.64%, for other manufactured goods by 19.53%.
Annual rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), June 2020

The highest monthly decrease was in other transport equipment by 5.14%
The highest rates of monthly decrease in D-PPI by subdivisions of industry were index for other transport equipment by 5.14%, for paper and paper products by 3.14%, for basic metals by 1.02%. On the other hand the highest rates of monthly increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were coke and refined petroleum products by 29.89%, for crude petroleum and natural gas by 20.70%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 3.03%
Monthly rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), June 2020

The next release on this subject will be on August 04, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aSCHOONER CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - SCH.P
AQ
08:02aQUANTAFUEL AS : | Extraordinary General Meeting - Minutes
AQ
08:02aGOLDSEEK RESOURCES : Closes Final Tranche of $1,142,100
AQ
08:01aSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA : Expands Sleep Offering to Windsor, Ontario
AQ
08:01aMONETA PORCUPINE MINES : Announces $6.0 Million Financing
AQ
08:01aNEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. : Names Mac Jackson, Former VP of Exploration at Gold Standard Ventures to Advisory Board
AQ
08:01aXSPRAY PHARMA PUBL : First study group has been dosed in Xspray Pharma's ongoing pivotal registration studies with HyNap-Dasa
AQ
08:01aWhy This Chicago Cubs Super Fan Is Walking 100 Miles To Wrigley Field for Patient and Health Worker Safety
BU
08:01aChapter 11 U.S. Commercial Bankruptcies up 43% in June
GL
08:01aORGANIGRAM : Provides Update on COVID-19 Corporate Action Plan and Timing for Q3 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4FAURECIA SE : Fiat sticks by terms of PSA deal after divided cut report
5DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group