Domestic producer price index (D-PPI) increased by 8.33% on annual basis, increased by 1.02% on monthly basis

D-PPI (2003=100) increased by 1.02% on monthly basis, increased by 7.98% on December of the previous year basis, increased by 8.33% on same month of the previous year basis and increased by 6.81% on the twelve months moving averages basis in July 2020.

D-PPI annual rate of change (%), July 2020

Manufacturing increased by 7.95% annually

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 8.94% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 7.95% for manufacturing, increased by 12.69% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 12.06% for water supply, annually.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 8.47% for intermediate goods, increased by 14.54% for durable consumer goods, increased by 8.38% for non-durable consumer goods, increased by 0.65% for energy, increased by 13.50% for capital goods, annually.

D-PPI annual rate of changes (%), July 2020

Manufacturing increased by 0.99% monthly

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 4.11% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 0.99% for manufacturing, decreased by 0.44% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 3.74% for water supply, monthly.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 0.94% for intermediate goods, increased by 2.15% for durable consumer goods, decreased by 0.21% for non-durable consumer goods, increased by 3.62% for energy, increased by 1.22% for capital goods, monthly.

D-PPI monthly rate of changes (%), July 2020

The highest annual decrease was in crude petroleum and natural gas by 28.90%

The highest rates of annual decrease in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were the indices for crude petroleum and natural gas by 28.90%, for coke and refined petroleum products by 19.89%. On the other hand the highest rates of annual increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were for metal ores by 29.10%, for other manufactured goods by 23.54%, for tobacco products by 23.11%.

Annual rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), July 2020

The highest monthly decrease was in tobacco products by 2.19%

The highest rates of monthly decrease in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were index for tobacco products by 2.19%, for paper and paper products by 0.46%, for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 0.44%. On the other hand the highest rates of monthly increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were crude petroleum and natural gas by 39.72%, for coke and refined petroleum products by 11.71%, metal ores by 5.25%

Monthly rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), July 2020

