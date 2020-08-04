Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Domestic Producer Price Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 04:33am EDT
Domestic producer price index (D-PPI) increased by 8.33% on annual basis, increased by 1.02% on monthly basis
D-PPI (2003=100) increased by 1.02% on monthly basis, increased by 7.98% on December of the previous year basis, increased by 8.33% on same month of the previous year basis and increased by 6.81% on the twelve months moving averages basis in July 2020.
D-PPI rate of changes (%), July 2020

D-PPI annual rate of change (%), July 2020

Manufacturing increased by 7.95% annually

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 8.94% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 7.95% for manufacturing, increased by 12.69% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 12.06% for water supply, annually.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 8.47% for intermediate goods, increased by 14.54% for durable consumer goods, increased by 8.38% for non-durable consumer goods, increased by 0.65% for energy, increased by 13.50% for capital goods, annually.
D-PPI annual rate of changes (%), July 2020

Manufacturing increased by 0.99% monthly
D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 4.11% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 0.99% for manufacturing, decreased by 0.44% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 3.74% for water supply, monthly.
The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 0.94% for intermediate goods, increased by 2.15% for durable consumer goods, decreased by 0.21% for non-durable consumer goods, increased by 3.62% for energy, increased by 1.22% for capital goods, monthly.
D-PPI monthly rate of changes (%), July 2020

The highest annual decrease was in crude petroleum and natural gas by 28.90%
The highest rates of annual decrease in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were the indices for crude petroleum and natural gas by 28.90%, for coke and refined petroleum products by 19.89%. On the other hand the highest rates of annual increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were for metal ores by 29.10%, for other manufactured goods by 23.54%, for tobacco products by 23.11%.
Annual rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), July 2020

The highest monthly decrease was in tobacco products by 2.19%
The highest rates of monthly decrease in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were index for tobacco products by 2.19%, for paper and paper products by 0.46%, for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 0.44%. On the other hand the highest rates of monthly increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were crude petroleum and natural gas by 39.72%, for coke and refined petroleum products by 11.71%, metal ores by 5.25%
Monthly rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), July 2020

The next release on this subject will be on September 03, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 08:32:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:08aSONY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:08aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - AA PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
05:08aHSBC HLDGS : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05:07aMUFG : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07aORIX : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07aBP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07aBASF SE : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
05:07aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:06aALLIANZ : FCT Judges - Buhari Has Discretionary Powers to Send Names to Senate - AGF
AQ
05:06aAFCON : Football and Politics - When Algeria Won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2VALNEVA SE : Valneva Reports H1 Results Marked by Major Corporate Achievements and Strong Cash Position
3SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
4BAYER AG : BAYER : 2. Quartal 2020
5EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : Evonik beats quarterly profit forecast citing cost cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group