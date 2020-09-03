Domestic producer price index (D-PPI) increased by 11.53% on annual basis, increased by 2.35% on monthly basis



D-PPI (2003=100) increased by 2.35% on monthly basis, increased by 10.52% on December of the previous year basis, increased by 11.53% on same month of the previous year basis and increased by 6.71% on the twelve months moving averages basis in August 2020.

D-PPI annual rate of change (%), August 2020



Manufacturing increased by 12.29% annually

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 13.26% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 12.29% for manufacturing, increased by 0.14% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 11.33% for water supply, annually.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 13.58% for intermediate goods, increased by 17.08% for durable consumer goods, increased by 10.17% for non-durable consumer goods, decreased by 1.64% for energy, increased by 18.09% for capital goods, annually.

D-PPI annual rate of changes (%), August 2020



Manufacturing increased by 2.97% monthly

D-PPI in four main sectors of industry increased by 4.70% for mining and stone quarrying, increased by 2.97% for manufacturing, decreased by 7.29% for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, increased by 0.69% for water supply, monthly.

The indices of main industrial groups; increased by 3.78% for intermediate goods, increased by 2.99% for durable consumer goods, increased by 0.90% for non-durable consumer goods, decreased by 1.91% for energy, increased by 3.52% for capital goods, monthly.

D-PPI monthly rate of changes (%), August 2020



The highest annual decrease was in crude petroleum and natural gas by 11.14%

The highest rates of annual decrease in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were the indices for crude petroleum and natural gas by 11.14%, for tobacco products by 9.02%, for coke and refined petroleum products by 7.65%. On the other hand the highest rates of annual increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were for metal ores by 39.05%, for other manufactured goods by 32.96%, for motor vehicles, trailers and semi trailers by 21.05%.

Annual rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), August 2020



The highest monthly decrease was in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 7.29%

The highest rates of monthly decrease in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were index for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 7.29%.On the other hand the highest rates of monthly increase in D-PPI by sub divisions of industry were crude petroleum and natural gas by 24.41%, metal ores by 10.41%, other manufactured goods by 8.27%.

Monthly rate of change for sectors of D-PPI (%), August 2020



The next release on this subject will be on October 05, 2020.

