Dominica Will Provide Nearly Entire Population With Clean Geothermal Energy, Funded Partly by its Citizenship by Investment Programme - CS Global Partners

In December, Dominica’s Energy Minister, Ian Douglas, addressed the
Government’s plans to build a geothermal plant in the third quarter of
2019. Construction will be set on the outskirts of the capital city of
Roseau. It hopes to power 23,000
homes with clean geothermal energy, which represents approximately
90% of the entire population.
Funding for the geothermal project was partly acquired through
Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Additional funds
came from the World Bank, Caribbean Development Bank and the
Inter-American Development Bank.
Though small in size, Dominica is considered the best second citizenship
to invest in, according to an independent study by the Financial Times’
publication, PWM. After they pass the due diligence checks, citizenship
hopefuls then choose to either invest in real-estate or a contribute to
a government fund. The latter is called the Economic Diversification
Fund (EDF) and it sponsors public and private sectors in Dominica that
need the financial support or have economic potential. Each eligible
person to become a citizen of Dominica adds at least USD 100,000 to the
EDF. If they apply jointly as a family, which is possible under
Dominica’s CBI Programme, these contributions amount to USD 175,000 for
a couple, USD 200,000 for a family of four, and another USD 25,000 for
any additional dependents. Eventually, the money goes towards
modernising the local infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and even
develop thriving industries like tourism and IT.
UN predicts that Dominica will have the greatest
GDP growth in 2019 in the Caribbean region. Considering the constant
flow of foreign investment, Dominica is prepared to set long-term goals
that exceed sustainability expectations on a global scale. After
Hurricane Maria in 2017, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerritt pledged to
make Dominica “world’s first climate resilient nation”. He immediately
launched the Climate Resilient Execution Agency of Dominica, otherwise
known as CREAD. It aims to consolidate sustainability efforts, raise
funds and provide essential services.
The geothermal plant will have a substantially positive impact the
island’s national advancement and the lives of its citizens. “With the
commissioning of this plant, we will be in a position to benefit from
clean, reliable, low-cost, renewable, high-quality energy supply in the
future, which will benefit all sectors of productive activity in
Dominica,” said Minister Ian Douglas.
In addition to exploring the benefits of renewable energy, the island’s
plastic ban has been in operation as of January 1st. It was
described by National Geographic as one the world’s most comprehensive
plastic bans. This follows the island’s “Housing Revolution” initiative,
which builds new homes that can withstand most known weather events.
Like the geothermal project, the scheme is funded by the CBI
programme.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005378/en/