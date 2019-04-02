Dominica's Cbi-Funded ‘Housing Revolution' Resettles Another 52 Families – Cs Global Partners

Last week, 52 families from the Petite Savanne community on the
Caribbean island of Dominica received keys to their new homes in the
Bellevue Chopin region. This is part of Dominica’s Housing Revolution
– an initiative that aims to provide affordable and climate-resilient
homes to a great deal of the population. The handing over ceremony took
place on Tuesday, March 26th, and was headed by Prime
Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
The scheme supports families displaced by Storm Erika in 2015. Last
December, 38 families from the Petite Savanne community were the first
ones to benefit from the resettlement project in Bellevue Chopin. An
additional 190 homes are expected to be distributed amongst residents
from Petite Savanne with another 110 homes dispersed across the island.
Several thousands of Dominicans will move into new, modern homes this
year as part of the larger Housing Revolution, funded entirely by
Dominica’s world-leading
Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.
Following 2017’s Hurricane Maria, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
pledged to make Dominica the “world’s first climate resilient nation”.
The island’s commitment is reinforced by its attention to building
sustainable homes that can withstand extreme weather events through its
Build Back Better concept. “I am very happy because I know that this
will help in the restoration of your lives, psychologically and
emotionally, in particular,” told Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to
the beneficiary families during the handing over ceremony last week.
The Housing Revolution is part of a larger feat to construct up
to 5000 homes across Dominica. This was possible thanks to the funds
generated by the island’s successful CBI Programme. Since 1993, Dominica
has been offering reputable global investors and their families a means
of acquiring second citizenship either through monetary contribution to
the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) or buying into pre-approved
real estate, which includes eco-friendly world-class brands and
resorts. All CBI funds help support the national advancement of the
country, including infrastructural development, climate change
resilience, thriving ecotourism, education, healthcare and more. In
their latest annual CBI Index, experts at the Financial Times’
Professional Wealth Management magazine ranked Dominica as the world’s
best CBI programme, highlighting its efficiency, affordability and
strict due diligence procedures.
CS Global Partners is the international legal advisory mandated by
the Government to promote the Citizenship by Investment Programme
worldwide.
