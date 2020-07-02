Log in
Dominican Republic Announces Protocols for the Reactivation of Tourism

07/02/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

Dominican Republic, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) announced the safety protocols to be followed by all tourism operators and establishments to help ensure the health of tourists and locals alike. The documents, which can be downloaded from the Ministry's website (www.GoDominicanRepublic.com) detail the precautions and additional security measures that will be put into practice starting July 1, the date on which tourism is reactivated. 

“The measures contained in the protocols are the result of extensive work and coordination between government and private entities,” said Minister of Tourism Francisco Javier García. “All safety measures conform to the recommendations of the World Health Organization and aim to ensure the safety of all those who participate in tourism, from service providers to visitors. Our guiding principle is to generate a framework and tools to offer unforgettable tourist experiences in accordance with the most rigorous standards in the industry,” said Minister García. 

In an effort to ensure safe and efficient air travel to the country, additional protocols will be implemented at airports. This begins with upon arrival, all passengers will have their temperature checked as they disembark the plane. If a passenger registers a temperature above 100.6 F degrees or presents any other symptoms, airport authorities will administer a rapid COVID-19 test and initiate the protocols for isolation and treatment of the case. In addition, airport terminals have established guidelines requiring social distancing as well as the mandatory use of face masks for employees and passengers. As part of immigration and customs forms provided by the airline or by Dominican authorities, passengers will be required to fill out and submit a Traveler's Health Affidavit. Through this form, passengers declare they have not felt any COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 72 hours and provide contact details for the next 30 days.

The measures and regulations include, but are not limited to: 

HOTELS 

• Taking the temperature of each guest at check-in and having them sign a declaration of health

• Providing guests with masks and disinfectant gel

• Redistribution of hotel spaces to maintain distance in all common areas (reception, restaurants, swimming pools, etc.)

• Baggage disinfection

• Elimination of self-serve food and beverage, so that utensils are handled only by establishment personnel

• Special protocols for the care and isolation of guests with symptoms

 BARS 

• Cleaning and disinfecting all tables between one client and another

• Biweekly COVID-19 tests for all work personnel

• Capacity is limited to 35% to guarantee ample distance between customers

• Customers must wear a mask to enter any premise, but they can elect to remove it once seated at their table

• Antibacterial gel dispensers will be placed in all bars, in places easily accessible to customers 

RESTAURANTS 

• Distance of at least two meters between tables and a limit of ten diners per table

• Implementation of digital menus, disposable printed menus or other options that reduce physical contact

• Use of food disinfectants for produce consumed raw

• Frequent disinfection of all surfaces that employees or customers touch frequently

MARITIME TRANSPORT AND AQUATIC SPORTS 

• Taking the temperature of every passenger prior to boarding any excursion transportation

• Thoroughly sanitizing all equipment used by customers (tanks, masks, paddles, etc.) before and after use

• All boats will be sanitized before and after each use

• Maintaining established safety distance throughout the activity

OTHER RECREATIONAL AND TOURISM ACTIVITIES 

These guidelines apply to horseback riding, sightseeing, zip lines, theme parks and paintball 

• Reduction of vehicle occupancy to 50% to guarantee safe distances between clients

• Use of masks inside all vehicles

• Preparation of one-way routes to avoid crossing paths with other groups

• Sanitization of all surfaces and equipment that customers come into contact with (reins, harnesses, helmets, vests, etc.)

The entities in charge of supervising the compliance of these protocols are the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Public Health. In addition, in the case of hotels, a certification program has been established through the creation of a Quality Council headed by the National Association of Hotels and Tourism (ASONAHORES) that will guarantee that establishments comply with the regulations, which will provide visitors with a sense of security and trust.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 and travel in Dominican Republic, visit: www.GoDominicanRepublic.com For more information on hotels, attractions, activities and to begin planning your Dominican adventure, please visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com. 

### 

About Dominican Republic

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges and rivers. 

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options, exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.  

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm, and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic.

To learn more and begin planning your trip visit the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: www.GoDominicanRepublic.com. Download the Go Dominican Republic App, available in the App Store and Google Play Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @GoDomRep  Like us on Facebook GoDominicanRepublic

Annie Holschuh
Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism
(414) 247-2140
annie.holschuh@bvk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
