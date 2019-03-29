Dominican Republic Boasts Record Breaking Attendance at Tourism Exchange

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Dominican Republic welcomed a record 750 delegates, 120 tourism businesses, 40 sponsors and 40 journalists to the 2019 Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE). Francisco Javier García, The Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, recognized that the success of the conference reflects the growth and maturity of the country as a tourist destination, which saw a 6.2 increase in tourism in 2018.

The inauguration event included a ribbon cutting ceremony commenced by García introducing one of Punta Cana’s newest properties, the Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real by Meliá. Paradisus Grand Reserve is an extension to the existing Paradisus and Meliá brands. The luxury property opened its doors in December of last year. While it is the third hotel within Melía’s Paradisus properties, Grand Reserve is the first of its kind within the brand’s portfolio offering luxurious amenities, dining experiences and more.

The event celebrated the start of the annual conference which recognizes the successes and the future of Dominican Republic’s thriving tourism industry. García noted that Dominican Republic outpaces the global average of annual tourist arrivals, and the country is continuing to see an upward trend regarding tourism.

Following the ceremony was the second edition of the DATE Awards which highlight international and local organizations who have made significant and impactful contributions to the development of Dominican Republic tourism. Winners of DATE Awards include the following:

Best Destination Management Company—Meeting Point Dominicana

Best Tour Operator—Sunwing Travel Group

Best Online Travel Agency—Hotelbeds

Best Airline—JetBlue Airways Corporation

While the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) is DATE’s main sponsor, there were several sponsors and supporters who made the event possible. This year’s DATE conference was held March 27th at BlueMall PuntaCana. DATE welcomes international tourism operators and professionals to discuss business plans for the year with 150 of the country’s leading tourism suppliers.

To learn more, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

###

About Dominican Republic

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges and rivers.

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options, exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm, and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic.

Download the Go Dominican Republic App, available in the App Store and Google Play

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @GoDomRep Like us on Facebook GoDominicanRepublic

Annie Holschuh Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (414) 247-2140 annie.holschuh@bvk.com