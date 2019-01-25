Dominican Republic Named #1 Caribbean Destination

Dominican Republic, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and unique cultural activities including gastronomy, dancing and carnival, Dominican Republic is like no other place in the Caribbean and Travel Weekly agrees. The leading travel outlet recently declared Dominican Republic the number one destination in the Caribbean at the 2018 Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards.

Amidst the birthplace of tourism in Puerto Plata, lie the pristine shores of Montecristi--a paradise on Earth.









“It is an honor for our country to be acknowledged by leading professionals in the travel industry,” said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. “We are proud to promote the distinct beauty and diversity of our country and look forward to welcoming many new and returning visitors in 2019 and years to come.”

These widely recognized, coveted awards are presented annually to the industry suppliers who led the way in product and service during the past year. The open ballot phase of the voting was conducted during the summer. Travel Weekly readers were invited to write in the names of any company they believe best exemplifies a category. The leading vote recipients were identified as finalists and voting on finalists took place October through November 2018 and announced in December.

This recognition comes as Dominican Republic prepares to welcome new daily flight routes in 2019 from destinations throughout the U.S. including New York, Cleveland, and Fort Lauderdale, among other locations. This year the Caribbean oasis will also add a series of iconic hotel properties to its portfolio of over 78,000 rooms, as well as host international events, including the 2019 Corales PGA Tour hosted at Puntacana Resort & Club March 28-30.

Whether you’re seeking an adrenaline pumping adventure, R&R along the coast, a family soiree or a liberating solo journey exploring ancient relics of centuries past, there truly has never been a better time to experience Dominican Republic. As you embark on your 2019 travels, we urge you to discover a new Dominican hot-spot like the pristine shores of Montecristi, Puerto Plata, the birthplace of tourism, or vacation like a celebrity in La Romana. From coast-to-coast, Dominican Republic has an itinerary for every type of traveler and budget. To discover how Dominican Republic has it all here and begin planning your 2019 adventure, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.





###

About Dominican Republic

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, our lush tropical and paradisiacal country boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, magnificent resorts and hotels, and a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options. Here you can dance to the pulse pounding thrill of the merengue, renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, delight in delicious Dominican gastronomy or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, rivers and beaches.

Known for our warm and hospitable people, Dominican Republic is a destination like no other, featuring astounding nature, intriguing history and rich cultural experiences like music, art and festivals, plus uniquely Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, merengue, amber and larimar.

Dominican Republic features the best beaches, fascinating history and culture, and is a chosen escape for celebrities, couples and families alike. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at:www.GoDominicanRepublic.com

Download the Go Dominican Republic App, available in the App Store and Google Play

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @GoDomRep Like us on Facebook GoDominicanRepublic

Attachment

Annie Holschuh Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (414) 247-2140 annie.holschuh@bvk.com