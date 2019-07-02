Dominican Republic Welcomes Senator Chuck Schumer's Suggestion of ATF Involvement to Reinforce Ongoing Investigation

Washington, D.C., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, José Tomás Pérez, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the United States, embraced Senator Chuck Schumer’s suggestion of increased U.S. involvement to bring further clarity to the recent cases involving American tourists.





In a letter to Senator Schumer, Ambassador Pérez stated, “We are currently in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and would like to extend this investigation into a full review by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regarding any possible alcohol, bacterial or food manipulation. At this juncture, we are happy to provide the full cooperation of all branches of our government, in the spirit of collaboration and in the interest of safety for the traveling public.”

Ambassador Pérez further stated, “The total transparency and independence of the investigations, supported by the most advanced techniques and technologies that may be available to us, remains our collective objective.”

On behalf of the Dominican Republic, Ambassador Pérez expressed his gratitude to Senator Schumer for his continued support and emphasized the country’s commitment to “restoring the confidence of American travelers.”

The full letter can be viewed here:

July 2, 2019

Dear Senator Schumer:

On behalf of the Government of the Dominican Republic, we wish to express our gratitude for your suggestion of the assistance of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to clarify the origins and possible causes of the recent American tourist cases. The safety of all tourists remains our utmost priority, and we will continue to be vigilant in addressing all issues raised in recent reports.

Senator Schumer, we must unequivocally state that the Dominican Republic welcomes your comments and input. Consistent with your suggestions, we are currently in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and would like to extend this investigation into a full review by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regarding any possible alcohol, bacterial or food manipulation. At this juncture, we are happy to provide the full cooperation of all branches of our government, in the spirit of collaboration and in the interest of safety for the traveling public.

I have attached a copy of our letter, previously directed to the United States Government, asking for additional assistance in the investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as The Centers for Disease Control. The total transparency and independence of the investigations, supported by the most advanced techniques and technologies that may be available to us, remains our collective objective.

Tourism is not only a mainstay of economic activity, but also a very important component of our culture. We welcome your input and are reassured that you represent the state and the city with the largest Dominican community in the United States. You know very well many of our community leaders and districts where many Dominicans live as a hardworking and industrious people, with deep roots in your city and state.

As the diplomatic representative of our people, we appreciate any effort on your part to assist us in ensuring that our request for cooperation is well received by our US partners. We remain committed to restoring the confidence of American travelers and remain at your disposal to respond to any questions or clarify any aspect of this letter.

Yours truly,

José Tomás Pérez

Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the United States

To learn more, please visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com

###

About Dominican Republic

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges and rivers.

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options, exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm, and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic. To learn more and begin planning your trip visit the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at:

Download the Go Dominican Republic App, available in the App Store and Google Play

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @GoDomRep Like us on Facebook GoDominicanRepublic

Christina Levin Rubenstein Public Relations (212) 805-3029 clevin@rubensteinpr.com Annie Holschuh BVK Public Relations for DR Ministry of Tourism (414) 247-2140 annie.holschuh@bvk.com