Dominik Dolenec Appointed Non-Executive Chairman of Studio Moderna

04/07/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Studio Moderna, a leading omni-channel retailer of home and wellness brands across Central and Eastern Europe, is pleased to announce that Dominik Dolenec has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Supervisory Board, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005894/en/

Dominik Dolenec, Non-Executive Chairman, Studio Moderna (Photo: Business Wire)

Dominik has over 20 years of investment and advisory experience and has backed and assisted management teams across a series of industries and geographies. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Emona Capital LLP, a London-based investment firm focusing on special situation investments. Prior to founding Emona Capital in 2013, Dominik was an associate portfolio manager with Elliott Advisors in London, a leading global hedge fund. Earlier in his career, he held roles in the private equity industry and with McKinsey & Company.

Jan Heere, Chief Executive Officer of Studio Moderna, said: “Dominik brings a wealth of expertise to the table, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to focus on Studio Moderna’s long-term success. His experience, alongside his track record of supporting management teams on transformation journeys, makes him an excellent appointment to support Studio Moderna in our next phase of growth.”

Dominik Dolenec, incoming Non-Executive Chairman, commented: “I am honoured to take over as Non-Executive Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and I am energized to work in partnership with the Board and Studio Moderna leadership team to accelerate the Company's growth.”

About Studio Moderna

Studio Moderna has more than 25 years of experience successfully operating in Central and Eastern Europe and has evolved into a leading omni-channel brands platform with significant scale and reach across the region. Its portfolio of own-brands across the home, living, health and wellness categories caters to a population of over 360 million people across 21 emerging European markets. Moreover, Studio Moderna is present at every step of the customer journey through its numerous digital and physical distribution channels, ensuring a seamless customer experience.


© Business Wire 2020
