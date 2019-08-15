Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dominion Dealer Solutions' DealActivator Named 2019 Auto Dealer Today Dealers' Choice Award Winner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 08:19am EDT

Norfolk, VA, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dominion Dealer Solutions™, the leading provider of automotive dealer customer experience solutions, announced today that its DealActivator data mining service secured first place in the 15th Annual Auto Dealer Today Dealers’ Choice Awards program.

 “Breakthrough advancements are significantly impacting data mining services,” said Jill Whitehead, Senior Vice President of Operations, Dominion Dealer Solutions. “Not only are they allowing dealers to better identify the most qualified opportunities, but also deliver completely new and differentiated customer experiences. We’re honored to be recognized by Auto Dealer Today readers for our commitment to transforming the way dealerships achieve success.”

The DealActivator data mining platform allows dealers to simply and easily create campaigns to highly-qualified prospects to turn aged inventory, acquire in-demand vehicles, and help create meaningful customer engagement.

The Awards program was designed to recognize the industry’s best vendors, suppliers, and finance partners by asking dealers and dealership personnel to complete a 35-category online survey.

 “As in years past, we see a mix of returning champions, several new players, and companies that won awards in the past but were supplanted this year,” said David Gesualdo, Group Publisher and Editorial Director of Bobit Business Media’s Dealer Group. “Whatever the results, we appreciate our readers for voting, and we know our winners appreciate it as well.”

 

About Dominion Dealer Solutions
Dominion Dealer Solutions makes dealers’ lives better by providing the automotive industry’s most innovative technology. Products include customer relationship management (CRM), a true-cloud web dealer management system (WebDMS), inventory management and data distribution solutions, Dealer’s Choice “Ottomated” marketing and data mining, and award-winning reputation management. Dominion redefines automotive retailing by delivering first-class, business intelligence-driven customer experiences using AI. Based in Norfolk, Virginia, every OEM and more than 10,000 U.S. dealers depend on Dominion’s foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to provide them with results at every turn. For more information, visit our website, like us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Youtube, or follow us on Twitter.

 Auto Dealer Today
Auto Dealer Today serves automobile dealership decision makers, including executive management, sales, and operations personnel. Brand content provides the business solutions, industry news, and product and service reference to help dealers improve vehicle sales and meet their day-to-day operational challenges.



Attachment 

Charmaine Berina
Dominion Dealer Solutions
757.351.8633
charmaine.berina@drivedominion.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:43aMILLENNIAL E : Esports Provides Fans a Unique Chance to Win a US$30k Gaming Rig
PR
08:42aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - Charter Court Financial Svs Grp plc
PU
08:42aBARCLAYS : Scrip Reference Share Price
PU
08:42aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - Ei Group plc
PU
08:42aPEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2019-08-15date of board meeting
PU
08:42aCALLING ALL COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS : Apply to be the first CheapTickets Tailgate Tourist
PU
08:42aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Downside Risks Weigh on Economy as the Fed Considers Next Steps
PU
08:42aDXC TECHNOLOGY : Why predictable cyber security practices are less secure
PU
08:42aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British airways to trial virtual reality entertainment in the skies
AQ
08:42aDASEKE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
4NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group