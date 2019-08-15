Dominion Dealer Solutions' DealActivator Named 2019 Auto Dealer Today Dealers' Choice Award Winner

Norfolk, VA, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dominion Dealer Solutions™, the leading provider of automotive dealer customer experience solutions, announced today that its DealActivator data mining service secured first place in the 15th Annual Auto Dealer Today Dealers’ Choice Awards program.

“Breakthrough advancements are significantly impacting data mining services,” said Jill Whitehead, Senior Vice President of Operations, Dominion Dealer Solutions. “Not only are they allowing dealers to better identify the most qualified opportunities, but also deliver completely new and differentiated customer experiences. We’re honored to be recognized by Auto Dealer Today readers for our commitment to transforming the way dealerships achieve success.”

The DealActivator data mining platform allows dealers to simply and easily create campaigns to highly-qualified prospects to turn aged inventory, acquire in-demand vehicles, and help create meaningful customer engagement.

The Awards program was designed to recognize the industry’s best vendors, suppliers, and finance partners by asking dealers and dealership personnel to complete a 35-category online survey.

“As in years past, we see a mix of returning champions, several new players, and companies that won awards in the past but were supplanted this year,” said David Gesualdo, Group Publisher and Editorial Director of Bobit Business Media’s Dealer Group. “Whatever the results, we appreciate our readers for voting, and we know our winners appreciate it as well.”

About Dominion Dealer Solutions

Dominion Dealer Solutions makes dealers’ lives better by providing the automotive industry’s most innovative technology. Products include customer relationship management (CRM), a true-cloud web dealer management system (WebDMS), inventory management and data distribution solutions, Dealer’s Choice “Ottomated” marketing and data mining, and award-winning reputation management. Dominion redefines automotive retailing by delivering first-class, business intelligence-driven customer experiences using AI. Based in Norfolk, Virginia, every OEM and more than 10,000 U.S. dealers depend on Dominion’s foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to provide them with results at every turn. For more information, visit our website, like us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Youtube, or follow us on Twitter.

Auto Dealer Today

Auto Dealer Today serves automobile dealership decision makers, including executive management, sales, and operations personnel. Brand content provides the business solutions, industry news, and product and service reference to help dealers improve vehicle sales and meet their day-to-day operational challenges.







Attachment

Charmaine Berina Dominion Dealer Solutions 757.351.8633 charmaine.berina@drivedominion.com