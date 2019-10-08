Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Domino's same-store sales miss estimates as competition bites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 07:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc on Tuesday reported same-store sales below Wall Street estimates for the fourth straight quarter, hurt by growing competition from third-party delivery services and small pizzerias.

The pizza chain, known to have popularized fast delivery of hot pies, faces competition from aggregators such as Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub who offer promotions and delivery from a list of restaurants serving a variety of cuisine at low prices.

Domino's is also one of the largest chains to stay off third-party delivery apps altogether, as more restaurant chains become heavily dependent on meal-delivery companies to boost sales at the cost of lower profit margins.

Rivals Yum Brands-owned Pizza Hut and Papa John's International Inc and small players like MOD Pizza and Blaze Pizza have all tied up with third-party apps to deliver food.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Domino's has also been aggressively opening new restaurants in a move it calls "fortressing" to facilitate faster delivery to locations beyond homes and offices, ranging from beaches to bus stops.

Same-store sales at restaurants open for more than an year in the United States rose 2.4%, its slowest growth in at least 15 quarters. Analysts had estimated a 2.84% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The slowdown in the market came despite the company offering half-off on online orders for a week in August and launching a 20% off for late-night orders in September.

Its international business climbed only 1.7% higher, missing estimates of a 2.86% rise.

The company's net income rose to $86.4 million, or $2.05 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 8, from $84.1 million, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 4.4% to $820.8 million, missing analysts' estimate of $823.9 million.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUBHUB INC. -2.61% 54.93 Delayed Quote.-28.49%
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. 1.52% 54 Delayed Quote.35.64%
YUM BRANDS -0.85% 113.69 Delayed Quote.24.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:58aSPECIAL REPORT : Index funds invest trillions but rarely challenge management
RE
07:58aBiggest U.S. index funds oppose most climate proposals in shareholder votes
RE
07:57aFutures drop on trade concerns; Boeing hit by 737 MAX worries
RE
07:57aHIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES : Reports $5.6 Million of Net Income, Positive Cash Flow and Releases First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
07:37aBotswana forecasts slower GDP growth, wider deficit this year
RE
07:37aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Fall After U.S. Blacklists China Tech Firms
DJ
07:33aDomino's same-store sales miss estimates as competition bites
RE
07:27aU.S. expands blacklist to include China's top AI startups ahead of trade talks
RE
07:25aU.S. adds eight Chinese firms to trade blacklist
RE
07:24aWeWork's financing lifeline hinges on SoftBank talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
2Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
3KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
5C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group