Domio : Develops Apart-Hotel Industry's Most Comprehensive Cleaning Program

Domio, the apart-hotel hospitality company, unveiled its new Domio Difference program today outlining industry leading guest experience enhancements to provide guests with peace of mind while they relax in the comfort of home and confidence of a hotel during their Domio stay. The Domio Difference program outlines a series of innovative guest-facing technology combined with enhanced cleaning measures and health amenities to provide guests with assurance of safety and security during their stay.

Domio recently launched the apart-hotel industry’s first booking enabled mobile app that is feature rich with property and accommodation information, increasing ease of access to information and reducing in-room clutter. The Domio team developed the cleaning portion of its new program with guidance provided by the CDC, EPA, WHO and leading cleaning chemical manufacturers including Ecolab to formulate its new 100-point cleaning process. Additionally, all Domio guests will be provided with in-room face masks and disinfectant wipes.

While certain technology improvements such as keyless entry and mobile check-in and check-out were already under development by the Domio team as part of its long-term vision of inserting leading technology into hospitality to create frictionless guest experiences, the thrust of the Domio Difference cleaning enhancements were fast-tracked as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re confident that once travelers hear about our cleaning practices, health amenities, larger apartment style spaces and innovative technologies that we developed for the Domio Difference, they will come to trust and rely on Domio for their travel needs,” said Jay Roberts, Domio CEO. “Domio has always been ahead of the curve on innovation and trends in the industry, so we were very much prepared for the recent changes that consumers want as a result of this unfortunate pandemic. As a result we fast-tracked a few of these initiatives to meet consumer needs more quickly.”

The Domio Difference program highlights, include:

In-Unit Health Kit: Guests will be provided with complimentary face masks and disinfecting wipes in each Domio apart-hotel unit.

Guests will be provided with complimentary face masks and disinfecting wipes in each Domio apart-hotel unit. 100-point CDC Compliant Apart-Hotel Cleaning: Domio has developed a 100-point checklist inspired by CDC research to ensure clean room stays.

Domio has developed a 100-point checklist inspired by CDC research to ensure clean room stays. Contactless Check-In and Check-Out: Domio guests can now check-in and check-out via Domio’s mobile app, enabling guests to bypass the front desk if they so choose.

Domio guests can now check-in and check-out via Domio’s mobile app, enabling guests to bypass the front desk if they so choose. Keyless Entry: Domio’s proprietary technology enables guests to use their mobile device to unlock their apart-hotel removing the need to use a key or keycard.

Domio’s proprietary technology enables guests to use their mobile device to unlock their apart-hotel removing the need to use a key or keycard. Voice-Enabled Assistant: Designed specifically for our apart-hotel guests, our in-room voice-enabled Angie units provide guests with a touchless interface for communication.

Designed specifically for our apart-hotel guests, our in-room voice-enabled Angie units provide guests with a touchless interface for communication. Focus on Fitness Centers: Improved guidelines for disinfecting the hotel Fitness Center, closing for cleaning multiple times daily and limiting the number of guests allowed in at one time.

Improved guidelines for disinfecting the hotel Fitness Center, closing for cleaning multiple times daily and limiting the number of guests allowed in at one time. 80-point CDC Compliant Public Area Cleaning: Increased frequency and detailed checklist inspired by CDC research along with social distancing.

Increased frequency and detailed checklist inspired by CDC research along with social distancing. Employee PPE: Rest comfortably knowing all employees will be provided masks, gloves and other PPE to ensure your well-being.

About Domio

Domio, the New York-based, apartment-hotel hospitality company was founded in August 2016. Domio operates in seven U.S. markets, most recently expanding its footprint in key flagship cities, including: Miami, Chicago, and New Orleans. Domio's apartment-hotel rooms are two to five times larger than the average size of U.S. hotel rooms, making the cost about 25 percent less than traditional hotels.

