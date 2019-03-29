Dommo Energia : Adherence to B3 Regulation for Listing of Issuers

Dommo Energia S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 08.926.302/0001-05

Publicly-held Company - B3: DMMO3

Material Fact

- Adherence to B3 Regulation for Listing of Issuers -

Rio de Janeiro, March 29th, 2019 - Dommo Energia S.A. ("Dommo Energia" or "Company") (B3: DMMO3;

OTC: DMMOY), pursuant to article 2nd, subsection XIV of CVM Instruction nº 358/2002, as amended, and in addition to the material fact disclosed on February 28th, 2019, announces to its shareholders and market in general that, on the hereby date, the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting was convened to be held in the first call on April 30th, 2019 at 10 a.m., to deliberate on the shares inplit - reverse stock split - of the entirety of the shares issued by the Company.

The Company's management, in compliance to the Board of Directors held on March 25th, 2019, proposes the shares inplit to the shareholders in the ratio of 10:1 of the entirety of the shares issued by Dommo Energia, in this manner, each group of 10 (ten) ordinary share will inplit into 1 (one) ordinary share, without changes in the current capital stock of the Company. Simultaneously and due to the shares inplit, after the meeting, the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) issued by the Company and the shares derived from the subscription bonus of its issuance will inplit using the same ratio.

If the shares inplit is approved, the shareholders may adjust their respective positions through market, as their ordinary shares held that are not multiple by 10 (ten) and, in case still remains fraction of the shares, such fractions will be grouped together into whole numbers and sold in the stock exchange auction market to be held by the Company on B3, whereas the product of the sale will be proportionally distributed among the fraction holders, after financial liquidation. If the shares inplit is approved, the Company will announce, in a timely manner, via Notice to Shareholders, the proceedings and due dates to compose the fractions and auction market of the remaining fractions.

Nonetheless, the Company clarifies that even if approved in the meeting, the shares inplit will not be effective immediately.

The Company restates its commitment to maintain its shareholders and the market informed on the operational procedure and the shares inplit execution.